  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

CHI Farms Marks Two Decades of Partnership with Aviagen

Business | 3 seconds ago

CHI Farms Limited, a leading integrated agribusiness company in Nigeria and member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is marking 20 years of partnership with Aviagen, the global poultry breeding company behind Arbor Acres®, supporting poultry farmers across Nigeria with access to breeding quality breeding stock and technical expertise.

Since 1986, CHI Farms has worked with poultry producers across Nigeria, helping them improve flock performance and meet the growing demand for poultry products. Through its partnership with Aviagen®, CHI Farms has made Arbor Acres genetics available to Nigerian poultry farmers while providing the technical support required to achieve strong results under local conditions.

Over the past two decades, the partnership has grown beyond the supply of breeding stock to include training, knowledge sharing, and close engagement with customers. These efforts have helped poultry producers improve productivity while contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s poultry industry.

Looking ahead, CHI Farms will continue to draw on its experience, market knowledge, and strategic partnerships to support poultry producers and contribute to the development of a stronger, more productive, and sustainable poultry industry in Nigeria.

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