Oborevwori Congratulates Oyowe On Re-election As Delta NUJ Chairman

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Comrade Churchill Oyowe on his re-election as Chairman of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

During the keenly contested election held at the state Secretariat of the NUJ in Asaba, Oyowe, who is from the State Information Chapel, won 235 votes to defeat his sole challenger, Comrade Kenneth Obieh, who is also from the state ministry of Information Chapel and who secured 218 votes.

In a statement issued yesterday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor described the election as “free, fair and credible”, noting that the close margin between the candidates reflected the competitive nature of the contest.

He, however, urged the NUJ State Chairman and the members of the new state council to be magnanimous in victory and not to betray the confidence reposed in their leadership.

While congratulating Oyowe on his victory, Oborewvori expressed confidence in his capacity to continue to provide purposeful leadership for the union and promote professionalism in journalism practice in the state.

Journalists elected into other positions include Comrade Patrick Ochei of the Indigenous Chapel elected as Vice-Chairman after polling 241 votes to defeat Comrade Monday Osayande of the Guardian Newspaper, who secured 173 votes.

Immediate past vice-chairman of the union, Comrade Felix Ekwu of Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Chapel, won the position of State Secretary with 273 votes to defeat Comrade Pere Botu, also of the DBS Chapel, who garnered 202 votes.

Comrade Josephine Omodior (Indigenous Chapel) emerged Assistant State Secretary with 264 votes to defeat Comrade Andy Emephia of the sane chapel, who polled 188 votes.

Nonetheless, three candidates, Comrade Caroline Ubini (Treasurer), Comrade Toju Oteri (Financial Secretary) and Comrade Michael Ilaya (Auditor), were returned unopposed.

Oborevwori said, “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate the Chairman, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, and all members of the newly re-elected State Working Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council.

“Your re-election is a clear vote of confidence by your colleagues. It shows they trust your leadership, your integrity and your capacity to continue to lead.

“Lead everybody, not just those who voted for you. The election is over. Now is time for unity. Bring everybody together. I urge you to extend a hand of fellowship to your opponent. Delta NUJ must remain united under your leadership.”