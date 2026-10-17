How AI Is Changing Way Businesses Fight Crime

Omolabake Fasogbon

Security risks remain atop the constraints of business operations in Nigeria, reportedly costing operators trillions annually. No business is immune to this menace and uncertainty, which can come from within as much as from without.

From theft, robbery, burglary and break-ins to trespassing and unauthorised access, among others, security threats are costing players a significant percentage of their annual sales, with more indigenous businesses investing in security equipment, including closed-circuit television (CCTV).

A 2016 report by research firm, 6Wresearch ranked Nigeria the second-largest video surveillance market in Sub-Saharan Africa, after South Africa, with the commercial segment dominating the market as per International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC).

While video surveillance is designed to protect assets and deter crime, evidence continues to mount regarding security breaches and heavy losses at facilities where traditional CCTV cameras are actively deployed.

Not that cameras are ineffective, experts say preventing and mitigating security breaches requires active monitoring and real-time intelligence to catch threats as they happen and trigger an immediate response.

This need is driving the push for AI-assisted CCTV to complement security guards and add intelligence layers, especially in sectors like hospitality, oil and gas, retail, real estate, and education, where operators manage multiple cameras across several buildings and require swift alerts.

Reiterating the above, founder of Sorveo, an enterprise AI video intelligence company, Iso Bassey said watching cameras all the time is nearly impossible, especially across multiple sites.

“Critical moments get missed, and finding footage later takes hours,” he said.

He noted therefore that adding an AI-powered intelligence layer, such as the one offered by Sorveo, enables systems to flag individuals or events against watchlists, alert key staff instantly, and centralise review across all locations from a single dashboard for swift response.

AI-powered video intelligence is gaining ground in Nigeria, with market research firm UnivDatos projecting that the Africa AI CCTV market, valued at $190 million in 2024, will grow by about 22.75 per cent a year between 2025 and 2033. Iso, however, argued that adoption is still quite low in Nigeria, adding that by embracing it, investors can expect returns commensurate with their investment in security.

“Many organisations have and merely use cameras to view live feeds or check recordings after an incident. The implication is that businesses may have invested in surveillance equipment without getting its full operational value. Moving from passive recording to timely alerts and searchable events can help close that gap, provided the system and other security equipment are also used responsibly and staff know how to respond,” he said.

Deploying an intelligent CCTV system is neither herculean nor pocket-draining, especially for facilities with installed CCTV.

Using Sorveo’s solution as an example, Iso said users need not replace a whole camera or install a new one, but can add intelligence to an existing camera that is compatible.

“Ours is designed to make compatible CCTV more useful. Reusing compatible cameras saves replacement or installation cost, running new cable or interrupting operations. However, actual savings depend on the customer’s camera estate, staffing, risks and deployment costs.

“An intelligence-laid camera brings together event detection, watchlists, alerts and video evidence so teams can act on what cameras see. Embracing it means reducing time spent watching feeds and searching recordings, helping staff investigate incidents faster, and improving the chance of responding before a problem grows.”

Addressing concerns over potential AI errors, Bassey clarified that the system delivers actionable intelligence for authorised personnel to evaluate before taking action.

“Indeed, AI can make mistakes. This is why system alerts should be treated as useful leads for a trained person to review, not as a final decision about someone,” he explained.

He emphasised that human guards remain central to physical security, noting that modern AI solutions exist to support on-ground staff rather than replace their role or judgment.

“The system helps them notice events and find relevant video more quickly, but human guards still need to assess alerts, understand the situation, and decide what action is appropriate. They remain essential for prevention, response, communication, and care for people on site,” Bassey said.

Acknowledging that enterprise security is a broad domain, he noted that expenditure in the sector is best justified through a balanced approach combining sound procedures, well-trained personnel, reliable power, stable connectivity, and a clear incident response plan.

Iso explained that Sorveo designed its solution with Nigeria’s specific power and internet infrastructure challenges in mind

“Our solutions store events offline. If the internet drops, the edge device keeps processing and saves events locally, then syncs when connectivity returns. Live alerts and remote viewing will be paused until then,” he said.

On power, he added, ”Since cameras and edge devices need power to run, we recommend backup power like a UPS, inverter or generator, but protection during an outage depends on site setup.”

On privacy concerns around data capture, Iso said the company remains cautious.

“Our system is designed to support responsible use through controls such as authorised access and auditability. In a typical deployment, the customer decides why and how the data is used, while we process it to provide the service under agreed instructions. We agree with users on deployment, safeguards and responsibilities before the system goes live,” he said.