Omada and Jaecoo Deepen European Push as Global Sales Hit 73,421 Units

Bennett Oghifo

Omoda and Jaecoo continued its rapid expansion across major European automotive markets in September 2026, recording strong sales growth in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France as its global monthly sales climbed to 73,421 units.

The automotive brand said its September global sales represented a 123 per cent increase year-on-year, while cumulative sales from January to September reached 587,846 units.

The UK emerged as one of its strongest European markets, with 22,296 registrations in September, representing 106 per cent year-on-year growth. The performance gave Omoda and Jaecoo a 6.37 per cent market share and second position among automotive brands in the country during the month.

Jaecoo 7 was a major contributor, recording 10,813 UK registrations in September and emerging as the country’s best-selling new-car model for the month. Its nine-month registrations stood at 39,473 units.

The company is also strengthening its UK presence with plans to establish a research and development centre at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire, focusing on areas including chassis tuning and advanced driver-assistance systems.

In Spain, September registrations rose 91.5 per cent year-on-year to 4,010 units, pushing the brand’s market share to a record 4.3 per cent. Electrified vehicles accounted for 98 per cent of its Spanish sales.

Italy recorded 4,678 registrations during the month, giving Omoda and Jaecoo a 3.31 per cent market share, while nine-month registrations increased 256.23 per cent to 32,945 units

France also delivered strong growth, with combined registrations reaching 3,003 units in September. Jaecoo alone accounted for 2,589 units, just about six months after entering the French market

The European expansion comes as new-energy vehicles increasingly drive Omoda and Jaecoo’s global performance. NEV sales reached 53,957 units in September, up 184 per cent year-on-year and accounting for about 73.5 per cent of total monthly sales.