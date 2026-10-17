Super 4 Race Heats up in Nathaniel Idowu U-16 Football League

The race for a place in the Super 4 reaches a crucial stage today as Week 7 of the Nathaniel Idowu Under-16 Football League 2026 delivers five important fixtures across the New Maracana Sports Complex, Tolu, and the Nathaniel Idowu Football Pitch, Oregie.

After six rounds, Young 11 FA led the standings with 16 points, followed by Fortune FA on 13, SC Heritage on 11, and Atico FA occupying the final qualification spot with 10 points. However, the race remains wide open, with Ajegunle United SC also on 10 points and St. Petersburg FA just one point further back on nine. The top four teams at the end of the league phase will progress to the Super 4 semi-finals and final.

League leaders Young 11 FA remain unbeaten with five wins and one draw. Having scored 13 goals and conceded just two, they have established themselves as the team to beat. Their biggest test this weekend comes against fourth-placed Atico FA, who boast one of the league’s most potent attacks with 19 goals. A victory for Young 11 would strengthen their grip on top spot, while Atico could reinforce their Super 4 hopes with a statement result.

Another major fixture sees second-placed Fortune FA face fifth-placed Ajegunle United SC. Fortune FA have been the league’s most prolific side with 23 goals and will be eager to maintain pressure on the leaders. Ajegunle United, level on points with Atico, know a victory could propel them into the top four and significantly tighten the qualification race.

Third-placed SC Heritage face bottom-placed Seraphic FA seeking to consolidate their position among the leading contenders. Heritage have remained consistent throughout the campaign and will view this as an opportunity to strengthen their hold on a Super 4 place.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed St. Petersburg FA take on Bright Stars SA knowing that three points could move them closer to the qualification positions. Moore Wins Foundation FA and Divinely Blessed FA also meet in a fixture that could impact the middle section of the table.

With qualification places on the line and contenders separated by only a few points, Week 7 promises excitement, drama, and potentially significant movement in the standings.

Four places. Five crucial fixtures. One championship dream. The road to the Super 4 continues today.

The Nathaniel Idowu Under-16 Football League 2026 is sponsored by the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation and organised by Peakline Sports World Limited, promoting grassroots football development and nurturing the next generation of talent.