Nigeria’s Sacrifices for Peace in Sierra Leone Will Never Be Forgotten, Says Ex-VP

• Calls for Africa’s economic independence

Linus Aleke in Abuja





A former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Mr Samuel Sam-Sumana, has expressed profound gratitude to Nigeria for its sacrifices in restoring peace to his country, saying the contributions of Nigerian troops would remain indelible in Sierra Leone’s history.

The former Vice-President also called for Africa’s economic independence to discourage young people from migrating to Europe and America in search of better opportunities and living conditions, often at the risk of their lives, owing to a lack of opportunities at home.

Sam-Sumana made these remarks when the leadership of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said Nigeria had played a pivotal role in supporting Sierra Leone during its conflict by providing troops and other forms of assistance that helped restore peace and stability.

He acknowledged that military personnel and civilians had paid the ultimate price in the struggle, stressing the need to ensure that their sacrifices were never forgotten.

“As a Sierra Leonean, I wish to express my profound gratitude for the role Nigeria and other countries played in helping Sierra Leone regain peace and stability,” he said.

The former Vice-President described Nigeria as a big brother in West Africa, stressing that the country’s stability and prosperity had far-reaching implications for the subregion.

“When Nigeria catches a cold, the rest of us sneeze,” he said, underscoring the interconnectedness of West African countries.

Sam-Sumana also urged DECAN to sustain its engagement with the military and strengthen professional cooperation between defence correspondents and security institutions.

He described journalists as indispensable partners in governance, accountability and national development, warning against the tendency of political leaders to regard critical reporting as an act of hostility.

“Constructive criticism is essential to improving public institutions and ensuring that those entrusted with public responsibilities remain accountable,” he said.

In his remarks, DECAN President, Mr Odita Sunday, said the courtesy visit was intended to express the association’s appreciation to Sam-Sumana for accepting its invitation and participating in the DECAN Conference and Awards 2026.