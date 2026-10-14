Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval to Establish National School of Government

* Proposed institution to replace ASCON, strengthen leadership development, policy delivery

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a bill seeking to repeal the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Act and establish the National School of Government, Nigeria, as a national institution for leadership development, policy delivery and executive capacity building.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s letter transmitting the National School of Government Bill 2026 to the upper chamber during plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu urged the Senate to give the proposed legislation expeditious consideration, stressing the need to establish a dedicated institution to strengthen leadership development and improve the capacity of public officials to deliver government policies.

The president invoked Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to formally transmit the bill to the Senate for legislative consideration.

“Pursuant to Section 58 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I forward herewith the National School of Government Bill 2026 for the kind consideration of the Senate,” Tinubu stated in the letter.

He expressed the hope that the lawmakers would give the bill the necessary attention and facilitate its consideration.

The proposed legislation seeks to repeal the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria Act, A-4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and replace the existing legal framework with one establishing the National School of Government, Nigeria.

According to the president, the proposed institution would serve as a national centre for leadership development, policy delivery and executive capacity building.

The initiative, as outlined in the presidential communication, would place the proposed school at the centre of efforts to develop leadership capacity and strengthen the ability of government officials to translate public policies into practical outcomes.

The bill’s transmission marks the beginning of the legislative process required to determine its provisions, institutional framework and other matters necessary for the establishment of the proposed school.

After reading the president’s letter, Akpabio informed senators that the clauses and provisions of the bill had been attached to the communication for their consideration.

He subsequently referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.

The committee is expected to take the next procedural steps towards the bill’s consideration in accordance with the Senate’s legislative processes.

The proposed repeal of the ASCON Act would bring the existing statutory framework governing the institution under review as the Federal Government seeks legislative backing for the National School of Government.

However, the presidential letter, as read on the floor of the Senate, did not provide further details on the proposed institution’s governance structure, funding arrangements, location or the specific relationship it would have with existing public service training institutions.

These and other provisions will depend on the contents of the bill and the subsequent legislative process.

The bill will now proceed through the Senate’s established procedures for further consideration.