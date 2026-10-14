Prospera Finance Wins ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company’ Award

Prospera Finance Limited has been awarded the ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company of the Year’ at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards in recognition of the company’s impressive market trajectory, financial innovation, and commitment to excellence.

According to a statement, the award highlights Prospera Finance’s rapid expansion, robust operational performance, and customer-centric financial solutions in an evolving macroeconomic landscape.

Under the leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Obinna Umesegha, Prospera Finance Limited has built a reputation for delivering tailored, accessible financial products that empower individuals, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), and corporate organisations across Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the leadership team expressed gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees, noting that the recognition serves as validation of the firm’s strategic vision and execution over the past year.

Speaking on the milestone, Umesegha described the win as a testament to the hard work and resilience of the entire Prospera Finance team, as well as the trust reposed in the firm by its growing client base.

“Winning the ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company of the Year’ at the BAFI Awards is a profound honor for all of us at Prospera Finance Limited,” Umesegha said. “This award reflects our relentless drive to innovate, deepen financial access, and create sustainable value for our stakeholders. As we look ahead, we remain committed to pioneering solutions that drive economic growth and support the financial goals of our clients.”

The BusinessDay BAFI Awards, widely regarded as the benchmark of institutional excellence in Nigeria’s financial sector, employs a rigorous audit and selection process to evaluate institutions based on financial growth, market innovation, corporate governance, and service quality.

Prospera Finance’s recognition as the fastest-growing operator underscores its rising prominence in the non-bank financial services space, positioning it for continued market leadership in the years ahead.