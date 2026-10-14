  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

Prospera Finance Wins ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company’ Award

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Prospera Finance Limited has been awarded the ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company of the Year’ at the  BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards in recognition of  the company’s  impressive market trajectory, financial innovation, and commitment to excellence.

According to a statement, the award highlights Prospera Finance’s rapid expansion, robust operational performance, and customer-centric financial solutions in an evolving macroeconomic landscape.

Under the leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Obinna Umesegha, Prospera Finance Limited has built a reputation for delivering tailored, accessible financial products that empower individuals, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), and corporate organisations across Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the leadership team expressed gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees, noting that the recognition serves as validation of the firm’s strategic vision and execution over the past year.

Speaking on the milestone, Umesegha described the win as a testament to the hard work and resilience of the entire Prospera Finance team, as well as the trust reposed in the firm by its growing client base.

“Winning the ‘Fastest Growing Finance Company of the Year’ at the BAFI Awards is a profound honor for all of us at Prospera Finance Limited,” Umesegha said. “This award reflects our relentless drive to innovate, deepen financial access, and create sustainable value for our stakeholders. As we look ahead, we remain committed to pioneering solutions that drive economic growth and support the financial goals of our clients.”

The BusinessDay BAFI Awards, widely regarded as the benchmark of institutional excellence in Nigeria’s financial sector, employs a rigorous audit and selection process to evaluate institutions based on financial growth, market innovation, corporate governance, and service quality.

Prospera Finance’s recognition as the fastest-growing operator underscores its rising prominence in the non-bank financial services space, positioning it for continued market leadership in the years ahead.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.