Nigeria Records 1134 Confirmed Cases of Lassa Fever, 267 Deaths

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said Nigeria has recorded a total: of 1,134 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever with 267 deaths since January this year.

In its latest update on Lassa Fever epidemic published last night NCDC said Situation Report for Week 39 (21st – 27th September 2026) and week 40 (28th September – 4th October 2026) showed a total: 1134 confirmed cases, 267 deaths have been recorded.

It said the report also showed a case fatality rate CFR 23.6 percent (higher than 18.5 percent same period in 2025).

According to NCDC, 24 states recorded at least one confirmed case across 119 Local Government Areas.

The report said that 88 percent of confirmed cases were from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo State.

It said the predominant age group affected is 21- 30 years with no new healthcare worker affected in the reporting Week 39.