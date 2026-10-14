ICSAN: Sound Corporate Governance Strengthens Investor Confidence

Kayode Tokede

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has stressed the critical role of sound corporate governance in strengthening investor confidence, attracting investment and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

The Institute said this at the Closing Gong Ceremony of an event to mark its 60th anniversary.

Speaking at the event,President and Chairman of the Governing Council of ICSAN, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah traced the Institute’s origins to the public sector. She noted that its founding principles of integrity, transparency and professionalism.

She described the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate the Institute’s legacy while preparing the next generation of governance professionals for emerging challenges.

“60 years is not just a milestone to celebrate; it is a call to prepare for the future. We must continue to strengthen a community of governance professionals who can promote accountability, reinforce investor confidence and support Nigeria’s development,” Ukpanah said.

In his welcome remarks,Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Jude Chiemeka underscored the link between sound corporate governance and investor confidence, noting that effective governance is fundamental to the credibility and integrity of market institutions.

“Corporate governance is fundamental to building and sustaining investor confidence. For the capital market to fulfil its role in mobilising long-term capital and supporting economic growth, investors must have confidence in the institutions and businesses in which they invest. This makes the work of governance professionals increasingly important,” Chiemeka said.