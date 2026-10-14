  • Tuesday, 13th October, 2026

ICSAN: Sound Corporate Governance Strengthens Investor Confidence

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has stressed the critical role of sound corporate governance in strengthening investor confidence, attracting investment and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. 

The Institute said this at the Closing Gong Ceremony of an event to mark its 60th anniversary. 

Speaking at the event,President and Chairman of the Governing Council of ICSAN, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah traced the Institute’s origins to the public sector. She noted that its founding principles of integrity, transparency and professionalism. 

She described the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate the Institute’s legacy while preparing the next generation of governance professionals for emerging challenges.

“60 years is not just a milestone to celebrate; it is a call to prepare for the future. We must continue to strengthen a community of governance professionals who can promote accountability, reinforce investor confidence and support Nigeria’s development,” Ukpanah said.

In his welcome remarks,Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Jude Chiemeka underscored the link between sound corporate governance and investor confidence, noting that effective governance is fundamental to the credibility and integrity of market institutions.

 “Corporate governance is fundamental to building and sustaining investor confidence. For the capital market to fulfil its role in mobilising long-term capital and supporting economic growth, investors must have confidence in the institutions and businesses in which they invest. This makes the work of governance professionals increasingly important,” Chiemeka said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.