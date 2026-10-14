G27 Questions Mbah’s 2023, 2027 INEC Credentials, Defends Nnaji

The G27 for Uche Nnaji support group has questioned the alleged decision of Governor Peter Mbah to submit a Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) certificate as his highest educational qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Chief James Ogbodo, in reaction to a publication questioning why Chief Uche Nnaji submitted his WAEC certificate as his highest qualification to INEC.

Chief Uche Nnaji is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State for the 2027 election. His name is also among the candidates contained in the final list recently published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Enugu State governorship election.

G27 described the publication as an attempt to shift attention from questions surrounding the qualifications Governor Mbah submitted to INEC during the 2023 general election.

According to the group, the governor should first address questions concerning the consistency of the qualifications he presented to INEC before questioning another candidate’s choice of credentials.

The group alleged that during the 2023 election, Mbah reportedly presented a Law degree as his highest qualification, alongside an NYSC discharge certificate. It further recalled the controversy that subsequently surrounded the authenticity of the NYSC document, noting that the matter has been disputed by relevant parties.

G27 therefore questioned why the governor chose to present WAEC as his highest qualification for the 2027 election rather than retain the same academic qualification he presented to INEC in 2023.

The group said the change had raised questions that, in its view, required clarification from the governor and the relevant institutions.

“Before asking Chief Uche Nnaji why he chose to submit his WAEC certificate, Governor Peter Mbah should explain why the qualification he presented to INEC in 2023 is different from the qualification he is presenting in 2027,” the group said.

G27 further argued that the controversy surrounding the NYSC document remains an issue that should be addressed through appropriate legal and institutional channels. It alleged that the matter was compounded by an oath concerning the disputed certificate, adding that the governor should clarify the circumstances surrounding the document and the declarations made concerning it.

The group stressed that its position was not intended to prevent scrutiny of any political candidate, saying that all public officials and candidates should be prepared to answer legitimate questions about credentials submitted to electoral authorities.

The group also responded to comments attributed to Mr. Daniel, who reportedly questioned Nnaji’s academic credentials while presenting himself as a first-class journalism graduate.

G27 said academic distinction should ordinarily be reflected in the quality of journalism produced by its holder, arguing that responsible journalism requires independent verification rather than hurried reproduction of allegations.

“A first-class degree should ordinarily produce first-class journalism; not a hurried copy-and-paste report built on recycled claims,” the group said.

It urged journalists and media organisations to independently verify allegations concerning candidates, particularly when such allegations involve academic records, court proceedings and official documents.

According to G27, Nnaji contested the 2023 election with the same basic academic credential he is presenting for the 2027 election.

The group said Nnaji’s reliance on his WAEC certificate should not, in itself, be treated as evidence of wrongdoing, noting that WAEC remains a recognised qualification.

G27 also dismissed suggestions that Nnaji’s interest in the governorship was primarily motivated by the desire to obtain constitutional immunity.

The group described the allegation as unfounded, maintaining that Nnaji’s stated political objective was to address what it described as economic hardship, taxation concerns, unemployment and inadequate industrial development in Enugu State.

It said Nnaji’s agenda was focused on rebuilding the state’s economy, attracting investment, promoting industrialisation and creating employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

The group said these policy questions should form part of the substantive debate ahead of the 2027 election rather than allowing political discourse to be dominated by personal attacks and disputed credential controversies.

G27 also took exception to what it described as a misrepresentation of Nnaji’s court action concerning his academic records.

According to the group, Nnaji did not admit that he had never received his university degree certificate, as allegedly suggested in the publication.

Rather, the group maintained that the substance of the complaint concerned the university’s failure to release his academic transcript.

G27 said the distinction was fundamental because a degree certificate and an academic transcript are separate academic records serving different purposes.

It therefore urged journalists reporting on the matter to obtain and examine the actual court processes before drawing conclusions about what Nnaji did or did not admit.

“A journalist has a duty to verify such a fundamental distinction before rushing to publication,” the group said.

The group maintained that Nnaji’s decision to seek judicial clarification was motivated by his desire to protect his reputation and establish the facts surrounding his academic records.

According to G27, “a good name is a legacy that belongs not only to a man but also to his children and generations yet unborn.”

The support group called for a fact-based political debate ahead of the 2027 elections, saying that candidates should be judged on their records, policies, qualifications and capacity to govern rather than through unverified allegations or personal attacks.