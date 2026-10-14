DHQ Reaffirms Continued Support for All ECOWAS Security Initiatives

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all ECOWAS security initiatives, in line with Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace, integration and development.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, gave the assurance when the outgoing and incoming chairmen of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He assured the incoming chairman of his full support to ensure a successful tenure and further strengthen the ECOWAS collective security mechanism.

Speaking during the visit, the CDS thanked both chiefs for their kind remarks about Nigeria and its Armed Forces, describing the visit as a demonstration of solidarity and shared purpose.

He called for stronger brotherhood, cohesion and unity of purpose among ECOWAS member states.

He stressed the need for member states to set aside their differences, political divergences and bilateral disputes to jointly confront the common existential threats facing the sub-region.

According to him, security is indivisible, and no nation can secure itself alone.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the outgoing chairman, Lieutenant General Amara Idara Bangura, who is the Chief of Defence Staff of Sierra Leone, informed the CDS that the two chiefs had spent the preceding two days conducting formal handover procedures for the leadership of the ECOWAS CCDS.

Bangura expressed profound appreciation to Nigeria’s CDS for his unwavering support for the ECOWAS CCDS and the sub-regional security architecture throughout his tenure.

He commended Nigeria for its leading role in promoting security and stability in West Africa.

He recalled Nigeria’s historic and enduring support for Sierra Leone, particularly during the civil war and subsequent peace-consolidation efforts, as well as its broader contributions to the region through peacekeeping, counter-terrorism cooperation and logistical support.

He appealed to Nigeria’s CDS to extend the same goodwill and support to his successor in the interest of regional peace.

In his remarks, the incoming chairman of the ECOWAS CCDS, Vice-Admiral Oumar Wade, the current Chief of Defence Staff of Senegal, thanked Nigeria’s CDS for the excellent reception and warm hospitality extended to the delegation.

He highlighted the complex and evolving security challenges facing the region and the ECOWAS community, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and maritime insecurity.

Wade acknowledged Nigeria’s role as a regional leader and an anchor state in West Africa.

He called for Nigeria’s continued support, guidance and active participation to enable the committee to fulfil its mandate.