AG Mortgage Bank Appoints Chieduzie Ogbuehi as  Company Secretary

AG Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Chieduzie Ogbuehi, as its substantive Company Secretary, effective from September 24, 2026.

Chieduzie is a corporate services executive and legal professional with over 15 years of experience advising Boards and executive management on personnel management, legal, regulatory and dispute resolution matters.

According to a statement, his appointment further strengthens AG Mortgage Bank Plc’s commitment to sound corporate governance, regulatory compliance and effective institutional management as the Bank continues to advance its position in Nigeria’s mortgage and housing finance sector.

Prior to joining AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Chieduzie held leadership roles including Head of Corporate Services at James Cubitt, where he headed the Human Resources, Legal and Company Secretariat functions. Before then, he served as the Head of Corporate and Commercial Transactions at Canaan Partners. He began his mortgage Banking journey as a Legal Officer at Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited.

Chieduzie is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators, Nigeria (ACIS), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI), Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (MCArb), and is registered with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

As substantive Company Secretary, Chieduzie will continue to support AG Mortgage Bank Plc’s commitment to strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance and effective Board and management processes, while contributing to the Bank’s continued growth and institutional development.