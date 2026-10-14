40 Lagos Public School Pupils Advance in Sweetthinkers Competition

Iyke Bede

Forty public primary school pupils have emerged from the second-stage screening of the Sweetthinkers Academic Competition for Lagos State public schools. They were selected from close to 200 participating schools across 20 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs).

Hosted by the Sweetthinkers Academic Awards Initiative (SAAI), a non-profit organisation driven by a passion for celebrating academic performance in underserved communities, the competition seeks to shine a light on the public school system by recognising high-performing pupils and encouraging others to strive for academic excellence.

The tests were held at three centres: Maryland, Lagos Island and Oshodi.

The Oshodi centre accommodated the most participating schools, representing 10 LGEAs, with 20 pupils qualifying for the next stage. The Lagos Island centre hosted schools from six LGEAs, with 12 pupils qualifying, while four LGEAs participated at the Maryland centre, producing eight successful candidates.

The screening test comprised Mathematics, English, General Studies, Science, Verbal Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis. It lasted 30 minutes, assessing both the pupils’ subject knowledge and speed of thought. The tests were processed and graded in real time.

The 40 successful pupils will proceed to the third stage of the competition, ahead of the final stage.

A teacher at Bishop Crowther Memorial Primary School, one of the qualifying schools, said competitions of this nature could motivate pupils to improve their academic performance and recognise their abilities.

“Programmes like these should be encouraged so that children in school can see that their mates are doing well, educationally. It encourages the students to put in their best, knowing fully well that at the end of the day, they will be rewarded.”

During the screening exercise, UAC Foods, BOLAD Catering Services and Hothobs provided refreshments for the participating pupils.