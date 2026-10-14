2027: Tompolo Mobilises Lagos for Tinubu, Pleads Against Repeat of 2023 Election Outcome

Sunday Ehigiator





Leader of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Ekpemupolo, has urged the people of Lagos State to ensure that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in the state was not repeated in 2027.

He called on residents to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as one of their own.

Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who was represented by Kestin Pondi, made the call in Lagos yesterday, during a campaign rally for Tinubu’s re-election. At the event, he also presented 57 campaign vehicles to the movement’s state coordinators.

“What happened in 2023 must not be repeated. He must win convincingly in 2027,” he said.

He described Tinubu as a selfless and courageous leader who was committed to implementing bold reforms, regardless of their implications for his re-election. He added that the reforms were already yielding results and benefiting many Nigerians.

Ekpemupolo noted that Lagos had become a city for Nigerians from across the country because of the foundation laid by Tinubu, which successive governors had built upon. He said that, given Tinubu’s current national responsibilities, the people of Lagos needed to stand firmly behind him.

“Lagos is the city for all Nigerians because someone stood firm to restructure and reform it. From the time he came into office in 1999 until he left in 2007, Lagos was the envy of other states.

“Today, he has a higher responsibility and an opportunity to replicate the Lagos success story across Nigeria through reforms. There is massive development across the states today because reforms are working,” he said.

Ekpemupolo urged the people of Lagos and Nigerians at large to take the campaign message to every community and household, insisting that Tinubu was the right candidate for the country.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Nigeria was moving towards economic stability under the Tinubu-led administration.

He urged residents to disregard opposition politicians whom he accused of lacking clear plans for the country and being more interested in winning elections. He also criticised politicians who had moved from one political party to another, describing such inconsistency as an undesirable quality in a leader.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu had constructed more roads than previous administrations within three years, provided support for students, increased the minimum wage and made funds available for the payment of pensions.

“Why won’t we vote for him? The entire Lagos is for Tinubu. All our votes are for Tinubu. You’ve done it before; you’ll do it again. We will touch every corner of Lagos with our message to re-elect Tinubu. Go out and convince everyone that Tinubu is the candidate to vote for,” the governor said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, urged Lagos residents to obtain their PVCs and use them to vote massively for Tinubu.

“We must stand our ground and deliver Tinubu with PVCs, not with guns or intimidation. Lagos must not put their son, Tinubu, to shame,” he said.

Asuku added that Nigerians must make a bold statement in the 2027 presidential election by retiring what he called “serial contesters,” whom he described as “enemies of Nigeria.”