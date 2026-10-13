United Capital Investment Banking Named Most Prolific Investment Banking Company in Nigeria 

United Capital Investment Banking has been recognised as the Most Prolific Investment Banking Company in Nigeria at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) 30th Anniversary Awards and Dinner, held in Lagos.

The award, a new category introduced at this year’s anniversary edition, was presented for the first time to recognise the investment banking company with the highest number of successfully closed transactions in 2025, making United Capital Investment Banking its inaugural recipient.

The introduction of the category comes at an important point in the evolution of Nigeria’s investment banking industry. As the market expands in scale and sophistication, the role of investment banks continues to extend across capital raising, financial advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity transactions, and increasingly complex financing solutions for businesses, institutions and governments.

For United Capital, becoming the first recipient of this recognition reflects the breadth of the team’s transaction activity and its ability to consistently originate, structure and execute transactions across an increasingly dynamic market.

The recognition also coincides with a significant milestone for AIHN as the association celebrates 30 years of contributing to the development of Nigeria’s capital market.

Over the past three decades, AIHN and its member institutions have played an important role in strengthening the issuing house profession and supporting the mobilisation of capital for businesses, governments and other institutions. Its 30th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect not only on the progress of the industry, but also on the increasing depth, diversity and sophistication of Nigeria’s capital markets.

The anniversary, themed ‘Three Decades of Catalysing Capital, Pioneering the Future and Enabling Wealth,’ brought together industry stakeholders to celebrate the institutions and transactions contributing to this progress and to consider the opportunities shaping the next phase of the market.

Against this backdrop, United Capital’s recognition as the Most Prolific Investment Banking Company in Nigeria reinforces the team’s position at the forefront of this evolution.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director, Investment Banking, United Capital Group, Dr Gbadebo Adenrele, said: “We are honoured to be the first recipient of this recognition from the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria. It is particularly meaningful to receive this award as AIHN celebrates 30 years of advancing Nigeria’s investment banking and capital markets industry. This achievement reflects the expertise, commitment and execution capabilities of our team, as well as the trust our clients continue to place in us. As the market evolves, we remain committed to delivering transactions that create value for our clients and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria’s capital markets.”

The latest recognition builds on United Capital Investment Banking’s strong track record within the industry. At the previous AIHN Awards, the firm received the Innovative Issuance of the Year Award for its role as Lead Issuing House and Coordinator of the landmark Inaugural FGN Domestic Dollar Bond, Nigeria’s first US dollar denominated bond issued in the domestic market.

From being recognised for an innovative landmark transaction to becoming the inaugural recipient of an award recognising transaction volume, the consecutive honours demonstrate the breadth of United Capital Investment Banking’s capabilities and its continued contribution to the development of Nigeria’s capital markets.

As the industry enters its next phase, United Capital Investment Banking remains focused on helping businesses, institutions and governments access capital, execute strategic transactions and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth.

At the Group level, United Capital Plc is a leading African financial services group providing investment banking, asset management, wealth management, securities, trusteeship and other financial solutions. Through its businesses, the Group continues to connect individuals, businesses and institutions with capital and investment opportunities while contributing to the development of Africa’s financial markets.