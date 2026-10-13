Tompolo Donates 25 Vehicles, Seeks Votes for Tinubu in Kogi

Voters in Kogi State have been urged to mobilise and re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election to sustain ongoing reforms.

The call was made by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, when he donated 25 vehicles to the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Kogi State for grassroots mobilisation.

Tompolo, the Grand Patron of the Movement, announced the donation through the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Kestin Pondi, at the inauguration of the movement’s Kogi State structure in Lokoja yesterday.

The Niger Delta high chief said the vehicles would support the movement’s campaign to mobilise voters for Tinubu’s second term, urging Nigerians to re-elect the president.

He argued that the president had demonstrated courage by removing the petrol subsidy, supporting direct allocation of funds to local government areas and allowing states to regulate electricity within their jurisdictions.

According to him, the reforms have increased resources available to state governments to pay salaries, pensions and execute projects.

“If somebody has done so much for you, what do you do for the person? You give him more,” he said.

He urged members of the movement to take the president’s message to homes, workplaces, churches, markets and communities, adding that Nigerians needed to give Tinubu another four years to consolidate his reforms.

Tompolo acknowledged that the reforms had brought challenges but maintained that the country would eventually benefit from them if citizens remained patient.

king at the event, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo commended the movement for providing vehicles to facilitate its grassroots mobilisation, urging its members to use them to reach every street, village, market, and household.

He, however, stressed that vehicles alone could not guarantee electoral success, noting that effective organisation and engagement with voters would be crucial.

“Vehicles do not win elections, but people do; conventions win elections, and organisations also win elections,” the governor said.

Ododo called on the movement’s coordinators to explain the administration’s policies and projects to Nigerians, listen to their concerns, and answer questions with facts rather than insults.

He explained that President Tinubu inherited serious economic challenges and had chosen to confront them through reforms, adding that the country needs continuity to consolidate ongoing development efforts.

The governor also listed infrastructure and development projects in Kogi State which he said had received the president’s support, including the proposed Economic City and Free Trade Zone, as well as the Kogi International Airport project.

He further cited renewed attention to the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin expressway, the development of universities and primary healthcare centres, road construction, support for farmers and youths, and women empowerment initiatives.

Ododo said improved infrastructure, security and an enabling business environment are necessary to attract investment, create jobs, and raise living standards.

He also thanked Tinubu for supporting security operations against criminality and backing efforts to establish state police, saying improved security would enable farmers to return to their farms and businesses to operate without fear.

The governor pledged to lead the mobilisation efforts in Kogi State, declaring his support for the movement’s campaign ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He urged its members to engage communities peacefully and persuade voters through their messages and conduct.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Mr. Sunday Asuku, called on residents, youths, students, and farmers to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

Asuku described the president’s reforms as necessary for the country’s development, and urged Nigerians to support the continuation of the administration’s policies.

He also cited the administration’s engagement with organised labour and efforts to prevent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as reasons for supporting Tinubu.