Sahara Champions Global Shipping Collaboration for $20m Mercy Ships Healthcare Impact

Sahara Energy Geneva has highlighted the power of business collaboration to deliver lasting impact, with Mercy Ships Cargo Day celebrating more than $20 million raised over the past decade to support healthcare interventions in Africa.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Bethel Obioma, revealed that more than 500 guests from over 150 shipping and trading companies gathered in Geneva recently for the 10th anniversary Gala of Mercy Ships Cargo Day, celebrating a decade of industry support for the international charity.

Head of Chartering at Sahara Energy Geneva and Chairman of the Cargo Day Geneva Committee, David Walker, joined industry leaders at the event, where he thanked the global shipping community, sponsors, media partners and Cargo Day committees in Geneva, London, Houston, Dubai and Singapore for supporting the initiative.

Cargo Day brings together charterers, shipowners, shipbrokers, and other shipping professionals who contribute through pledges, cargo commissions, and address commissions to support the work of Mercy Ships.

Director, Sahara Geneva, Kola Motajo, said Sahara’s involvement reflects the company’s belief in the ability of enterprise and partnerships to deliver impact beyond business.

“At Sahara, our focus is always on impact and lives transformed. Cargo Day demonstrates what is possible when businesses and individuals unite around a shared purpose. The $20 million milestone reflects the collective commitment of the global shipping community to improving healthcare in Africa. As Sahara looks Beyond XXX, we remain committed to building connections that create lasting value and possibilities for generations to come,” Motajo said.

Reflecting on Cargo Day’s growth, Walker said: “Ten years ago, we raised $300,000 and there were 70 people at the Gala. Today, we have more than 500 people coming from around the world to support such a great cause.”

Cargo Day 2025 raised more than $2.5 million, with 93 companies participating, including charterers, brokers, shipowners, and other partners.

Mercy Ships operates two hospital ships supporting patients in Africa with free life-changing surgeries, while also providing training and mentoring for local healthcare professionals. Cargo Day funding contributes to expenses associated with operating the hospital ships.

The 2026 Cargo Day campaign begins November 4 and will run through November and December, with companies participating through Mercy Cargoes, address commissions and pledges.