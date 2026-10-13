PPBN Unveils New Brand Identity, Ushers in New Era of Growth, Excellence

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Peak Performer Business Network (PPBN), a growing real estate business network in Nigeria, has officially unveiled its new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards greater growth, innovation, and industry impact.

The rebranding represents more than a new logo; it communicates PPBN’s renewed vision, strengthened identity, and commitment to empowering real estate professionals through networking, training, mentorship, and collaborative business opportunities.

A key highlight of the new identity is the bolder PPBN name, reflecting the network’s growing presence, confidence, and ambition. Every element of the logo carries a meaningful message that captures the organisation’s values and aspirations.

The mountain peak represents the heights of success PPBN seeks to take its members to, while the person ascending the mountain symbolises every member striving towards personal and professional excellence. The star above the peak represents glory, achievement, and excellence.

At the base of the logo, three people standing together symbolise networking, unity, collaboration, and collective progress. This imagery reinforces PPBN’s guiding philosophy: Together, we rise to the peak.

Founded in 2021, PPBN has grown from a single-member initiative into a network of over 10,000 members, demonstrating the power of collaboration and shared ambition within the real estate sector.

Speaking on the transformation, Dr Kazeem Yekinni, President of PPBN, described the rebranding as a renewed expression of the organisation’s vision to build a stronger, more connected, and opportunity-driven community of real estate professionals.

As PPBN begins this new chapter, it remains committed to creating an enabling platform where members can learn, connect, collaborate, grow, and achieve greater success.

Peak Performer Business Network (PPBN) is a real estate-focused business network established in 2021 and based in Lagos, Nigeria. It connects real estate professionals and industry stakeholders through networking, referrals, training, mentorship, and collaborative business opportunities.