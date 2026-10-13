Nigeria to Host World Polo Championship Qualifiers in Abuja November 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Polo Association (NPA), has disclosed that it will host the World’s Polo championship qualifications in Nigeria between November 9 and 16, 2026, in Abuja.

The NPA Chairman, Suleman Abubakar, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja when he and his team paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, to intimate him on the hosting right given to Nigeria.

Abubakar said the hosting right was given to Nigeria because of the efforts made by the Association and Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Polo Association, I think the world has recognised the efforts of our administration, and they have granted us the right to host the World Polo Championship qualifiers for the first time in over 120 years of polo in Nigeria.

“This is a result of the efforts of our association and in recognition of the efforts that the chairman and his team, and indeed the country are making around the world. So, it is an announcement that indeed the world is taking note of Nigeria and the progress we are making, and they have granted us an opportunity,” he said.

The championships will take place in Abuja at the Guards Polo Club. Participating countries include; India, Iran, Pakistan, and the host nation, Nigeria in the constituted Zone E of the Federation of International Polo.

“There are 12 member-countries in Zone E, but only four of us have achieved this sort of level of advancement in our polo development to qualify at a graded handicap of 14 handicaps,” Abubakar explained.

He also noted that it was of great importance to brief the Chairman of NSC for assistance and support of the Commission, including granting considerable resources to help the NPA to promote the event that is of national and international significance.

In his response, the Dikko, assured him of the Commission’s support, saying, “it is quite exciting for us that now Nigeria is going to host the international polo tournament of this magnitude.”

Dikko added, “So, it is quite congratulatory for getting this opportunity. And I can tell you indeed what you are doing clearly speaks to what we are trying to do at the National Sports Commission. It is natural for us to see what we can do to provide you whatever is necessary we can, and whatever support we can within our own limited abilities to make sure this a success. We will not see it as just a polo association event. it is a Nigerian event and make it a brilliant event.”

Dikko noted that the NSC did not just see it as just as hosting an event, adding that it was also an economy in itself.

In her remarks, the Administrative Manager, NPA, Abari Anama, said, “The NPA is also considering opening a youth academy, so that they can also develop young players in the sport in the mould of Campioso or “Valentina, who started as a farm boy, and today sits in the Royal Box in the British Games International.”