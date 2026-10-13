Nigeria Records 1,134 Confirmed Cases of Lassa Fever, 267 Deaths Since January 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said Nigeria recorded a total of 1,134 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever with 267 deaths since January this year.

In its latest update on Lassa Fever epidemic published Monday night, NCDC said Situation Report for Week 39 (21st – 27th September 2026) and week 40 (28th September – 4th October 2026) showed a total of 1,134 confirmed cases, while 267 deaths were recorded.

Ít said that the report also showed a case fatality rate (CFR) of 23.6 per cent (higher than 18.5 per cent same period in 2025).

According to NCDC, ⁠24 states recorded at least one confirmed case across 119 local government areas.

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The report said that ⁠88 per cent of confirmed cases were from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo State.

It said the predominant age group affected is 21 – 30 years with no new healthcare worker affected in the reporting Week 39.