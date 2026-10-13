FCMB Calls for Sustainable Financing and Partnerships in Eye Care

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has called for sustainable financing and public-private partnerships to reduce avoidable blindness and expand access to eye care in Nigeria.

The Bank made the call at a roundtable in Abuja organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through the National Eye, Ear and Sensory Functions Health Programme, and the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF). The theme was “Gift of Sight: Mobilising Partnerships and Sustainable Funding Towards Transforming Eye Care in Nigeria.”

“Eye health deserves a place among our national development priorities and should be viewed as an investment in human capital,” FCMB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yemisi Edun, said in a speech delivered on her behalf by the Divisional Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo.

“Timely care helps people learn, earn, and participate more fully in their communities. People living with permanent vision loss must also have access to rehabilitation, support, and opportunities to participate fully in society,” she added.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, commended the partnership and advocated financing mechanisms, including blended finance, social impact bonds and corporate co-funding, to expand access to eye care.

“The federal government well appreciates your commitment and contributions,” Salako said.

The National Coordinator of the National Eye, Ear and Sensory Functions Health Programme, Oteri Okolo, said vision impairment deepens inequality and described restoring sight as a cost-effective development intervention.

TCF Chief Executive Officer Shravan Kasam highlighted the value of combining technical expertise, private-sector resources and community-level delivery to tackle avoidable blindness.