CJN Warns Against Use of Social Media in Criticising Court Judgements, Professional Misconduct

• Says 2,456 cases heard in one year, 411 judgements delivered

•As Fagbemi calls for rapid, transparent process for disciplining erring lawyers, SANs

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned against the use of the social media in criticising the judgements of courts or perceived misconduct by judicial officers.

Kekere-Ekun sounded the warning following what she described as the increasing use of social media as a tool of personal attacks, ridicule, threats, and harassment over mere professional disagreement.

She spoke at a special court session to commemorate the beginning of the 2026/2027 legal year of the Supreme Court and conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 68 legal practitioners.

The CJN stated, “We must resist this culture. There are proper channels for criticising judgements, reporting professional misconduct, and complaining about the conduct of judicial officers or legal practitioners.

“The administration of justice cannot be left to anger, intimidation or trial by social media. A judge should be able to decide according to law without fear of personal retaliation. A lawyer should be able to make a legitimate submission without being subjected to intimidation.”

While observing that a member of staff should be able to perform his or her duties without harassment, the CJN stressed that the dignity of the profession is the collective responsibility of the Bench and the Bar.

Kekere-Ekun said that responsibility assumed even greater importance as the country approached another electoral season.

Stating that elections inevitably generated heightened political activity and strong emotions, she said elections also brought before the courts disputes that might have significant consequences for individuals, political parties, and the country.

She advised judicial officers to approach such matters with the same calmness, detachment, and fidelity to the law that they brought to every other dispute.

She said, “Judicial officers must remain conscious that every word they speak and every action they take during an electoral period will be subjected to scrutiny. They must, therefore, exercise restraint, avoid political association or conduct capable of creating an appearance of partiality and remain firmly within the boundaries imposed by their oath and the Constitution.

“There is also a need for greater professional responsibility by lawyers in the institution of proceedings arising from political and electoral disputes.”

She added, “Forum shopping, whether by the deliberate choice of commencing an action in a court or division perceived to be more favourable to a particular party or by the institution of multiple proceedings seeking substantially similar reliefs, can result in conflicting orders, undermine orderly judicial process and expose the Judiciary to avoidable embarrassment.”

Kekere-Ekun lamented that the development created the unfortunate impression that parties were seeking, not justice according to law, but a particular outcome from a particular court.

She regretted that political cases took more of the courts dockets than other cases.

According to the CJN, “There is, moreover, a broader institutional concern. It does not augur well for our judicial system or the administration of justice if the courts become so overwhelmed by political disputes that other cases in their dockets are consequently delayed or denied the timely attention they require.

“The judiciary must remain available to all litigants, and the urgency or public prominence of political litigation should not come at the expense of others legitimate claim awaiting determination.”

Kekere-Ekun stated, “Counsel must, therefore, exercise the professional judgment expected of members of the Bar before commencing proceedings, particularly where related proceedings are already pending before another court. The duty of counsel to the Court requires full candour as to the existence of related proceedings and respect for the jurisdiction and processes of other courts.

“The responsibility of counsel extends beyond securing an immediate advantage for a client; it includes a duty to protect the integrity and orderly functioning of the judicial process.”

However, the CJN expressed delight with the performance of the Supreme Court in the outgoing legal year.

She stated, “My Lords, the performance of the court during the legal year under review is encouraging, yet it reminds us that there is still much work to be done.

“During the 2025/2026 Legal Year, the Supreme Court handled 2,456 matters, comprising 1,179 general civil motions, 573 criminal motions, 13 Sharia-related motions and 676 appeals.

‘The appeals comprised 433 general civil appeals, 212 criminal appeals, 19 political appeals, 12 Sharia appeals and 10 Originating Summons. From these matters, 411 judgements were delivered.

“During the preceding Legal Year, the court handled 2,280 matters and delivered 369 judgements and rulings.”

Kekere-Ekun said, “These figures provide a useful measure of institutional activity, but they cannot tell the full story. One area to which I have continued to attach particular importance is the effective management of the court’s docket.

“When I addressed this gathering last year, I spoke about the need for deliberate case-management strategies to confront delay and the accumulation of pending matters.

“I am pleased to say that we can now point to concrete steps taken in furtherance of that objective.”

In his remarks, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, called for a more efficient and transparent process of disciplining lawyers found guilty of professional misconduct.

Fagbemi said the present situation seemed to suggest that the leadership of the judiciary condoned some misconducts, especially from senior members of the bar.

He stated, “My office is concerned about the increasing number of cases of professional misconduct, especially against senior members of the Bar. We cannot continue to pay lip service to the need to strengthen our disciplinary processes.

“As a first step, we need to consider modernising the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC). The disciplinary process for lawyers must be rapid and transparent.

“When complaints stall for years, the public concludes that the legal profession is designed to protect its own wrongdoers. We are engaging with relevant stakeholders to address the fallout from that judgment, and I am confident we will reach a resolution soon.”

Fagbemi urged the lawyers just elevated to the Inner Bar as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to see their elevation as more of a greater responsibility than honour and celebration.

According to him, the rank of SAN confers not only distinction and privilege but also demands exemplary conduct, professional leadership, and a heightened commitment to the public good.

He stated, “For decades, the Inner Bar has occupied a central place in the development of our legal system. Its members have defended the rule of law during periods of military rule, contributed to the restoration and consolidation of democratic governance, and shaped the development of our jurisprudence. That legacy deserves both recognition and preservation.

“Yet, we must also have the courage to confront concerns about the contemporary perception of the rank. There are criticisms that the pursuit of silk has become increasingly commercialised and that, in some instances, the distinction risks being regarded more as a means of economic advantage than as a solemn public trust. These concerns call for honest reflection, not to diminish the honour of the rank, but to safeguard its integrity and restore its foundational purpose wherever necessary.”

The AGF said, “The silk gown is not a commercial licence; it is a mantle of professional, constitutional, and social responsibility. The distinction it confers must be matched by the conduct of its holder, the quality of advocacy before the courts, the mentorship offered to younger lawyers, and the contribution made to society.

“I, therefore, call on both the newly elevated and more senior members of the Inner Bar to see the rank not merely as a mark of distinction, but as a call to greater service and responsibility. This entails mentoring young lawyers, promoting fair remuneration and professional growth, improving judicial efficiency, reducing court congestion, advancing affordable access to justice, defending fundamental rights and the rule of law, and contributing to modern legal frameworks that support investment, innovation, and national development.”

He said, “Ultimately, the true measure of a Senior Advocate lies not in the title appended to his name, but in the integrity of his conduct, the excellence of his practice, and the enduring impact of his contributions to the judiciary, the legal profession, and society.”

Fagbemi charged the judiciary to remain firmly focused on its constitutional responsibilities and the continuing task of strengthening public confidence in the administration of justice.

He disclosed that with the 2027 general election approaching, the world will once again look to Nigeria to demonstrate the integrity of its democratic institutions and electoral processes.

He urge the leadership of the judiciary to remain steadfast, courageous, and impartial in the determination of electoral disputes and all other matters that come before the courts, guided solely by the constitution and the law, without fear, favour, or political pressure.

Fagbemi stated, “Judicial decisions may not always enjoy universal approval, but disagreement must never become an excuse for intimidation or attacks on judicial independence.”

He said the independence of the judiciary must be matched by institutional accountability, excellence, and a constructive relationship among the three arms of government.

The minister added that the constitution assigned distinct responsibilities to the executive, legislature, and judiciary, stressing that respect for those boundaries is indispensable to constitutional democracy.

He said, “Separation of powers should not, however, be mistaken for institutional hostility; each arm must discharge its mandate independently while cooperating within constitutional limits to advance good governance and serve the Nigerian people.”

Highlight of the event was the inauguration of 68 lawyers into the Inner Bar, rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).