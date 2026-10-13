Bandits Kill Immigration Officer In Niger, Injure Another

Laleye Dipo in Minna

An Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Ibrahim Usman Babagiwa has been killed by suspected bandits in Woko village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state.

An Inspector of Immigration, whose identity has not been disclosed, was also seriously injured during the attack by the bandits.

Babagiwa and the Inspector were said to have gone on surveillance operation along the Tungan Taya–Woko axis of the local government when they came under attack by the bandits at Woko Village.

It was learnt that Babagiwa after being killed by the bandits was set on fire and left in the bush, while the Inspector escaped with several matchete injuries inflicted on him by the attackers.

The remains of the Immigration Officer was discovered in the forests two days after the attack and was taken for burial according to Islamic rites.

The Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Service, Niger State Command, Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident in Minna on Monday.

Abubakar said the unnamed Inspector of Immigration is currently receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital.

“The Niger State Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating irregular migration and addressing other security challenges along the international border,” Abubakar said

He added that the command “remains resolute in discharging its statutory responsibilities despite the prevailing security challenges”.

The Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the incident.