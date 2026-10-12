Oyebanji Credits Re-election, Peaceful Ekiti to God’s Grace at Grand Praise Session

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has attributed his administration’s achievements in the last four years, as well as the peaceful atmosphere that characterised his re-election during the June 20 governorship election, to the grace of God.

Oyebanji stated this on Friday while leading Ekiti residents in an eight-hour special praise and thanksgiving session tagged “8 Hour Sacrifice of Praise”, organised as part of activities marking the commencement of his second-term administration.

The event attracted some of Nigeria’s leading gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Yinka Alaseyori, BJ Sax and the National Praise Team of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who joined thousands of worshippers in Ado-Ekiti for the marathon praise session.

Other artistes included Biola Ojuawo, Deborah Ajayi, Bola Discovery, Tolu Sax, the Gratitude Tribe and several church choirs.

The praise session was attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; wife of the Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the State Executive Council; lawmakers; traditional rulers; and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, Dr. Emmanuel Emefienim, among others.

Addressing the congregation of worshippers, government officials, political leaders and residents, Oyebanji said the journey of his administration over the past four years remained a testimony of God’s faithfulness to Ekiti State.

He explained that the decision to organise the eight-hour praise session was deliberate, noting that he wanted the inauguration of his second term to begin with thanksgiving to God.

“I actually don’t have much to say today other than to explain the reason I chose to have this eight hours of praise worship to God. When they were crafting the programme for the inauguration, I told my wife that the only thing I wanted and that is extremely important is an eight hours of quality praise and worship to God. Four hours for the last four years and another four hours for the next four years,” he said.

Reflecting on his emergence as Governor and his recent re-election, Oyebanji said his political journey could only be explained by divine intervention.

“For those of you who know my story, you will know that it can only be God. I am not more than this; it is God that has made it like this.

“How I became the Governor, you know the story. I never wanted to be Governor, I was not aspiring for it, I was the poorest among the contestants, but God trusted me for it and I found myself at the seat,” he added.

The Governor also recalled the anxiety surrounding the party primary and general election, saying God paved the way for his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate and his eventual victory at the poll.