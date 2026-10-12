NDC Chairman Alleges Forgery in Plateau Guber Substitution, Demands Police Probe

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Comrade Solomon Ndam, has accused unnamed party actors of forging an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) substitution document in a bid to unlawfully replace the party’s governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Monday, Ndam said he was duly elected the party’s governorship candidate in May 2026 but later withdrew from the race to respect the state’s zoning arrangement to pave the way for a fresh primary.

According to him, Mr. Alfred Ali Dapal emerged as the party’s candidate during a substitution primary conducted on September 15, 2026, and was the only person with whom he executed the required substitution documents.

Ndam alleged that a separate INEC Form EC11B later surfaced bearing his name and photograph but containing a signature he described as forged and unknown to him, allegedly to facilitate the nomination of Jonathan Sunday Akuns.

“I am alive and healthy. The signature on that document is not mine. The only Form EC11B I signed was with Engr. Alfred Dapal,” he said.

The NDC chairman maintained that candidate substitution without the consent of a withdrawing candidate could only occur in the event of death, stressing that no such circumstance existed in his case.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Plateau State Police Command to investigate the alleged forgery and ensure those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

Ndam also disclosed that he had briefed his lawyers and was considering a formal petition to the police if no action was taken.

He urged party members across the state to remain calm and continue supporting the NDC, insisting that due process and the rule of law must prevail in resolving the dispute over the party’s governorship ticket.