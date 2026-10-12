Mutfwang Urges Christian Unity as FBC Jos Marks 115 Years

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on Christians across Nigeria to strengthen unity in faith, love and purpose, declaring that a united church remains crucial to advancing the gospel and promoting peace as First Baptist Church, Jos, celebrated its 115th anniversary yesterday.

The event, held at the church auditorium under the theme, “Advancing Through Impactful Celebration,” drew government officials, church leaders, past and present pastors, members of the Baptist family, friends and well-wishers who gathered to thank God for sustaining the church for more than a century.

Mutfwang, who attended the celebration, congratulated the church on its 115 years of service to God and humanity and urged Christians to remain united in faith, love and purpose.

According to him, unity among believers remains critical to the advancement of the gospel and the promotion of peace in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

The governor commended the church for its contributions to the spiritual growth and socio-economic development of the state and prayed for its continued expansion and relevance in the years ahead.

Emphasising the importance of remaining grounded in biblical truth, Mutfwang said seeking guidance from the scriptures remains the surest path for the growth of the Christian faith.

“When we preach Christ and Him crucified, nothing more and nothing less, the gospel will thrive,” he said.

The governor also challenged leaders of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to continue fostering revival within the denomination and the wider body of Christ.

“I want to encourage you to do your best. May the Lord, through your hands, bring a revival that will spread beyond the Baptist Convention into the body of Christ. One hundred and fifteen years is no mean feat, and our prayer is that the Lord who has begun this good work will perfect it in Jesus’ name,” he added.

In his sermon, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. David Olusola Idowu, urged members to continually seek God’s presence as the foundation for growth and advancement.

Preaching from Psalm 100:4, he expressed gratitude to God for preserving the church through generations and called on members to remain committed to advancing the kingdom of God through dedicated service to humanity.

Idowu said true advancement begins when believers move beyond routine worship into a deeper relationship with God, noting that divine presence brings revelation, direction and transformation.

“As we trust the Lord to make greater impact, touch more lives, depopulate the kingdom of darkness and populate the kingdom of God, it is important for us to come into His gates and into His courts,” he said.

According to him, God’s presence provides enlightenment and understanding, especially during periods of uncertainty and challenges.

He noted that impactful celebration should inspire believers towards greater spiritual commitment and deeper engagement in the work of God.

The anniversary celebration featured praise and worship sessions, the cutting of a commemorative cake, special thanksgiving, goodwill messages and prayers for the church, Plateau State and the nation.

Founded in the early years of Christian missionary activity in Northern Nigeria, First Baptist Church, Adebayo Street, Jos, remains one of the oldest Baptist congregations in the region and continues to play a significant role in evangelism, discipleship and community development.