Entrepreneurship Bootcamp Empowers 30 Finalists with Business Growth Insights

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Kajola Foundation, the social impact arm of the Thursday Business Group (TBG) has brought together 30 shortlisted entrepreneurs and emerging business leaders for its 2026 Entrepreneurship Bootcamp at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja, with a focus on business sustainability, regulatory compliance and opportunities for enterprise development.

The one-day programme, held at the LCCI Training Room 2, provided a platform for participants and beneficiaries to gain practical business knowledge, engage with industry experts and explore strategies for building and scaling enterprises in an increasingly uncertain business environment.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Olubunmi Oluwadare, a Certified Business Development Service Provider under the Federal Government’s Business Development Service Providers programme, spoke on “The Business of Becoming: Building, Scaling and Sustaining in an Uncertain World.”

Founder of ComplyDesk, Mr. Olaolu Olaniyi, also addressed participants on “The Entrepreneur and the Taxman: Understanding Your Rights, Obligations and Opportunities.” The session examined the importance of tax awareness to entrepreneurs, particularly in understanding their obligations and identifying opportunities to strengthen their business practices.

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Lagos Chapter, participated as a special guest organisation, reinforcing the programme’s focus on the development and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Beyond the technical sessions, the bootcamp was designed to facilitate networking among entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders, while creating opportunities for collaboration, mentorship and further business development.

A key component of the programme was the selection process for the final beneficiaries of the Kajola Foundation Entrepreneurship Grant. The Foundation had indicated that grant recipients would be selected during the event following an assessment of the finalists. However, the names of the successful beneficiaries were not available at the time of this report.

The selection of 30 finalists represents the concluding stage of the process for participants seeking to benefit from the Foundation’s entrepreneurship support initiative. Their participation offered an opportunity to present their businesses for assessment while gaining exposure to professional insights relevant to their respective ventures.