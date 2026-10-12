Court Strikes Out Forgery Charge Against ‘Fake Agency’ DG, Adeniyi Adeyemi

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, struck out the eight-count criminal charge brought against the alleged fake Director General (DG) of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Justice Umar struck out the charge following a formal withdrawal by the Federal Government.

When the matter was called, prosecution counsel and Director of the Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), moved a motion for the termination of the charges.

Oyedepo told the judge that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has carried out a review of the case file of Adeyemi and the charge filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and found some loopholes.

The DPPF added that the documents allegedly forged by Adeyemi during his operations of the fake agency are those that can be prosecuted by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and not the Federal High Court.

Oyedepo disclosed that a new charge has been filed at the High Court of the FCT and that Adeyemi would be expeditiously arraigned afresh.

He therefore urged the judge to strike out the charge as required by law.

Following no objections from Ibrahim Angulu (SAN), who stood in for Adeyemi, Justice Umar subsequently terminated the charge.

Adeniyi, 38, was being tried alongside two others whose whereabouts are unknown, on charges bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

The two others said to be at large were identified as Femi (surname unknown) and Anu (surname unknown).

The charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2025, was entered against the defendant by the DPPF.