APMT Honours 60 Pioneer Employees for Two Decades of Dedication

APM Terminals Apapa has honoured 60 pioneer employees with N1.5 million gift vouchers each, in recognition of two decades of dedication, resilience and commitment to the growth of the terminal.

The special celebration brought together the company’s management and employees who joined APM Terminals Apapa in its early years, many of whom have spent their entire careers with the company. The milestone offered an opportunity to reflect on the terminal’s remarkable transformation from largely manual operations into a modern, digitally driven facility.

Speaking at the event, APM Terminals Nigeria Country CEO, Koen De Backker, who previously worked with the company between 2008 and 2012, said, “I remember faces and I certainly remember the smiles. And what I do remember is your performance, persistence and resilience.”

While commending the employees for the role they played in building the terminal’s reputation and success, De Backker said he was particularly proud of how far APM Terminals Apapa had come, describing it as a flagship terminal whose name and reputation now extend beyond Nigeria.

“Today we talk about Apapa and I’m very proud. It’s a flagship terminal, and the name Apapa comes up everywhere you go. So that is you guys,” he said.

APM Terminals Apapa, Managing Director, Kamal Alhraishat, described the 60 honourees as the foundation upon which the terminal’s achievements have been built.

He urged the employees to take pride in the transformation they had helped deliver, stressing that investment in technology and systems could only succeed because of the people behind them.

“What you see now is the result of your hard work and dedication. So be proud of that. You are the foundation of this company. We invested in systems. We invested in everything. But all of that is nothing without the people,” Alhraishat said.