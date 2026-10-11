Why is Hunye Becoming a Thorn in Yayi’s Political Ambition? 

What exactly is Abayomi Hunye’s mission in Ogun State’s intriguing political chess game? Is he pursuing a political agenda of his own, or is there a bigger hand behind what some observers perceive as efforts to frustrate Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, and his growing political calculations?

These are the questions now stirring conversations in political circles across Ogun, where alliances are shifting, ambitions are colliding, and the battle for political relevance ahead of 2027 is gathering momentum.

The political atmosphere in the Gateway State is becoming thick with intrigue, calculations and the familiar battle for relevance. And, as expected, the state’s political heavyweights are already attracting attention, with every move and alliance being subjected to intense scrutiny.

But it is Hunye’s perceived position in the unfolding political drama that has begun to provoke questions among observers. Is he simply pursuing his own political interests, or is there a bigger agenda at play? Could his moves complicate Yayi’s calculations, or are the similarities and differences between their political ambitions being exaggerated in the court of public opinion?

More tantalising is the question being whispered in some quarters: Is Hunye acting independently, or does he enjoy the backing of influential interests that would prefer to see Yayi’s political journey encounter turbulence?

With competing interests already positioning themselves for the next electoral contest, even seemingly isolated political manoeuvres can trigger wider debates about loyalty, strategy and the struggle for power.

For Yayi, whose governorship ambition has become a subject of considerable political discussion, the challenge will be navigating the emerging intrigues while consolidating relationships across the state.

For Hunye, the question is whether his political moves will ultimately establish him as an independent force or deepen suspicions about his role in the unfolding contest.