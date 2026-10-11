The Need to Call Jarrett Tenebe to Order

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, is currently facing intense public backlash after a video emerged from an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Benin City where he threatened that anyone who attempts to frustrate the party’s plan to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election should be ready to face “AK-47 fire”.

Tenebe remarks came shortly after the party’s leadership in the state announced its plans to work towards delivering 2.5 million votes to Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking about those who might attempt to obstruct the party’s mobilisation efforts, Tenebe said: “Those who do not wish us well, who want to create an obstacle for us, I have a prayer for you.”

He added: “So, anybody who refuses, who wants to stand in our way, for us not to have those votes that we intend to give to Mr President, AK-47 fire.”

Before the “AK-47 fire” remark, Tenebe also referred to “Holy Ghost power” and a “general-purpose machine gun” while describing what he called prayers against those who might constitute an obstacle to the party’s objective.

The inflammatory statement prompted immediate security concerns and widespread criticism from opposition groups and civil society organisations.

Though it was gathered that he was invited by the police for questioning, but nothing came out of it.

This is in sharp contrast with the recent arrest and remand of five men in Maiduguri, Borno State who allegedly printed and wore T-shirts inscribed “Tinubu Must Go”. Tenebe’s threat is obviously inflammatory and provocative.

It suggests an attempt to instill fear among voters ahead of the 2027 polls.

Since it breached provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, he should be investigated by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The upcoming elections would serve as a test of the various administrations’ performances across party lines.

So, intimidation should not be used to prevent Nigerians from exercising their right to vote and make their choices in a free and fair atmosphere.

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