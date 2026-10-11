Sultan Urges Muslims to Sight Jumadal Ula Crescent Today

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across the country to begin preparations for the sighting of the new crescent moon of Jumadal Ula 1448 AH today, October 11, 2026.

The directive, which underscored the importance of the Islamic lunar calendar in determining religious dates, was conveyed in a statement issued yesterday by the Wazirin Sokoto, by the Chairman of the Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, Sunday, October 11, corresponds to the 29th day of Rabi’us Thani 1448 AH and has been designated for the nationwide moon-sighting exercise to determine the commencement of the Islamic month of Jumadal Ula.

The Sultan urged Muslims in all parts of Nigeria to actively participate in the exercise by observing the western horizon after sunset for any possible sighting of the new crescent.

The statement further directed anyone who successfully sights the crescent to promptly report the observation to the nearest district head or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.

The directive is in line with the established Islamic tradition of relying on the sighting of the new moon to determine the beginning of lunar months, subject to the appropriate religious authorities’ confirmation.

Muslims who observe the crescent are expected to provide accurate information through the recognised traditional and religious leadership structures to facilitate the verification and official announcement of the outcome.

The Sultan, as the nation’s leading traditional Islamic authority and President-General of the NSCIA, plays a central role in coordinating moon-sighting announcements that guide Muslims across the country in observing the Islamic calendar.

He called for cooperation among Islamic scholars, traditional rulers, community leaders and the wider Muslim population to ensure a credible and orderly reporting process.

The Sultan urged the Muslim faithful to remain attentive to official communication following the exercise, as the outcome of the sighting will determine the commencement of Jumadal Ula 1448 AH.