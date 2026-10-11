Olalekan Adebiyi and the LaraLek Construction Drive to Transform Road Infrastructure

Olalekan Adebiyi runs LaraLek Ultimate Construction without a university degree in engineering, architecture or construction. This is a fact that makes his record in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector unusual. The Nigerian Society of Engineers awarded him an honorary fellowship anyway. Actually, the fellowship is a mirror for what his company has built.

LaraLek has completed over 1,000 roads and multiple major bridges across Nigeria, concentrated heavily in the South-west, and is now widely regarded as the country’s largest indigenous infrastructure firm. Consider some of his biggest projects: the ten-lane Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road and the seven-kilometre Ayobo-Ipaja road, along with link networks including Church Road in Agbelekale, Giwa Street and the Aboru-Abesan Link Road.

But his reach extends past roads too.

Through an affiliated entity, Visible Construction, Adebiyi’s portfolio includes the 100,000-capacity Ark auditorium at Canaanland and renovation work at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. What ties all these projects together is an approach LaraLek calls the Three Es: endurance, excellence and economy. The firm prioritises heavy-load durability over cosmetic finish, an emphasis that helped it earn trust from state governments starting with Lagos under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Why is this trust important? Because the industry of concern is one in which many local contractors struggle to shake reputations for substandard work. Clients choosing a contractor for high-traffic infrastructure need assurance the road will hold up years after commissioning, not just look presentable at the ribbon-cutting.

Nigeria’s infrastructure gap remains vast, and roads built poorly today become expensive maintenance burdens tomorrow. LaraLek’s bet is that quality construction, even without flashy branding, is what ultimately earns repeat contracts and a lasting name in the business.