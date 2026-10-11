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Negative Perceptions Discouraging Youths from Joining Military, Says Soludo

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said negative public perceptions of the military and other security agencies sometimes discourage young people from joining the services.

Soludo spoke at the weekend at the memorial service for the late Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor (rtd.) at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

He said the exemplary lives of officers such as Obiakor could inspire younger generations to embrace military service and other forms of national service.

The governor urged community leaders and elders to maintain close relationships with their people and serve as role models for younger generations.

Soludo described Obiakor as an illustrious son of Anambra State whose distinguished military career and international peacekeeping service brought honour to Nigeria.

“We have come to celebrate the life of one of our best,” he said.

He described the late general as “Anambra’s export to Nigeria and the world”, noting his global service in promoting peace and maintaining law and order.

However, Soludo stressed that an individual’s greatest achievement lay in the positive impact made on their immediate community.

“The impact on the community is the most important impact, that his people were able to testify that he was good,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed condolences to the Obiakor family and joined people of Anambra and Nigeria in mourning the late officer.

Oluyede was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Maj.-Gen. Tariweriye Gagariga.

He described Obiakor as a decorated veteran whose distinguished service brought honour and dignity to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Earlier, the deceased’s son, Mr. Nonso Obiakor, reflected on his father’s life, highlighting his discipline, international peacekeeping commitment and dedication to humanity.

The memorial service attracted family members, senior military officers, government officials and other mourners celebrating Obiakor’s contributions to Anambra State, Nigeria and the international community.

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