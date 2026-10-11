NDC Dismisses Claims of Division Over Obi-Kwankwaso Presidential Ticket

. Fixes October 20 for presidential campaign council inauguration

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports suggesting that the party’s national leadership was divided over the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket or that its national leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, was working against its presidential and vice presidential candidates, Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, respectively.

The opposition party has also fixed October 20 for the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 general election, saying it was prioritising consultations, internal cohesion and the careful selection of campaign officials ahead of what it considered a critical political contest.

This is coming as the party also announced plans to reconcile prominent party figures in Adamawa State, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, and the governorship candidate of party in the state, Senator Aishatu Binani, warning that disagreements among influential stakeholders would not be allowed to undermine the party’s preparations for the election.

The party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, stated the position of the party yesterday in Abuja after a two-day meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC), during which the leadership reviewed its electoral preparations, internal disagreements and strategies for mobilising support for its presidential candidate and his running mate.

He insisted that the party’s leadership, from the national level to its state, local government and ward structures, remained committed to the presidential ticket.

“I want us to know today that the entire leadership of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, from the national leader to me, the national chairman, NWC, state chapters, local government chapters and ward chapters, are solidly behind all our candidates,” he said.

He described Obi and Kwankwaso as a combination capable of appealing to Nigerians across religious, ethnic and regional lines, while defending the party’s decision not to conduct a competitive presidential primary.

Speaking on Dickson’s commitment to the ticket, Cleopas argued that the national leader’s decision not to pursue his own presidential ambition through the party demonstrated his support for its collective direction.

He quoted Dickson as rejecting suggestions that he should seek the presidency under the NDC platform.

Cleopas questioned why Dickson would have declined the ticket if he intended to use the party as a bargaining instrument with the ruling party.

“Do they even think, if he wanted to play so, couldn’t he have taken the presidential ticket of this party and by now all of us would have aligned with APC, which was most convenient at the time?” he asked.

He maintained that the NDC was determined to offer Nigerians a political alternative in 2027, urging members to disregard what he described as propaganda aimed at creating divisions within its ranks.

Fixes October 20 for Presidential Campaign Council Inauguration

Cleopas also announced that the NDC had fixed October 20 for the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 general election.

The chairman, who accused unnamed political interests of using intimidation and harassment to pressure opposition politicians into joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the NDC was determined to build a united political organisation capable of contesting the election and protecting votes cast for its candidates.

Explaining the October 20 inauguration date, Cleopas said the party had completed a preliminary blueprint for the campaign council but considered further consultations with Obi and Kwankwaso necessary before announcing appointments.

“The constitution and inauguration of the presidential campaign council is a responsibility of the party at the highest level. But the party itself cannot do that without recourse to the presidential candidate and the vice-presidential candidate,” he said.

According to him, the party had been working on the proposed campaign structure since August, but would not sacrifice proper scrutiny for speed.

The chairman warned that appointing individuals whose commitment to the party was uncertain could jeopardise the campaign.

Cleopas said the October 20 programme would also feature a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), the presentation of certificates of return to its candidates and a dinner intended to strengthen cooperation among those contesting elective positions.

He said the party had continued consultations and town hall meetings in different parts of the country, including Rivers, Sokoto and Kaduna states, with another engagement scheduled for Enugu on October 15.

NDC Moves to Reconcile Babachir Lawal, Binani

Speaking on the reported disagreements involving Lawal and Binani in Adamawa State, Cleopas said the party had initiated reconciliation efforts and would engage the two politicians directly to prevent the dispute from escalating.

“Even as you have mentioned Babachir and Binani, the party will not allow them to disintegrate. We need one another,” he said.

Cleopas said he would personally meet the two politicians as part of the reconciliation process.

“I will have a meeting as national chairman with Babachir. I will have a meeting with Binani. All that we are doing is to ensure that all of us are together for the sake of Nigeria,” he said.

Begins Early Recruitment of Polling Agents

Cleopas also disclosed that the party had activated its state structures and commenced preparations to recruit polling agents well ahead of the election, rather than waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to request their details.

“My deputy chairman, South, is the chairman of a committee. We are not waiting for INEC to tell us before we run around. We are already working in advance on party agents,” he said.

Cleopas argued that winning votes at polling units would not be enough unless the party and its supporters ensured that the results were properly recorded and carried through the collation process.

“We are convinced that if it is the votes to win the 2027 general elections, we have them,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the party’s immediate concern was ensuring that votes cast for its candidates were protected through lawful means.

“It is vote protection. It is vote protection legitimately, and the vote protection starts from awareness that must be created among our voters,” he said.

Cleopas said voters should remain vigilant after casting their ballots and insist that the results announced at polling units accurately reflected the votes counted.

“Voting alone is not it, but vote and protect your vote and make sure that your vote gets to the point that it should be counted for,” he said.