NAPTIP Warns Against Out-of-court Settlements of Sexual Violence Cases



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has warned that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases must be handled in accordance with the law, stressing that no institution or organisation can replace the established judicial process.



The agency said perpetrators of sexual offences must be held accountable to ensure justice for survivors and victims.

NAPTIP’s Head of Media and Public Relations at its Abuja headquarters, Vincent Adekoye, stated this while speaking to journalists at a mentorship programme for members of the state SGBV Media Corps, sponsored by the European Union and International IDEA.



The programme gave participants a chance to assess their progress, review activities undertaken since the corps was established in August 2026, and discuss challenges affecting efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence across the state.

Adekoye cautioned against practices that could undermine investigations and allow perpetrators to evade justice.



His comments followed a presentation by one of the participants, who said findings from field investigations suggested that some sexual offence cases were being settled outside the courtroom without formal judicial pronouncements.

Adekoye maintained that only a court of competent jurisdiction could make binding judicial pronouncements in criminal cases. He urged stakeholders to ensure that allegations of sexual and gender-based violence were not handled through informal arrangements that could undermine the justice process.



He called on journalists to strengthen engagement with law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, social workers, community leaders and organisations working to protect vulnerable persons.

According to him, coordinated action among stakeholders is necessary to address sexual and gender-based violence and ensure survivors have access to justice.



He also warned against shielding perpetrators through cultural or religious practices that could compromise investigations or deny survivors justice.

The NAPTIP official urged media practitioners to remain vigilant and professional when reporting SGBV cases, noting that perpetrators keep devising new ways to commit such offences.



Citing several ongoing and concluded cases handled by the agency, Adekoye said the evolving nature of sexual and gender-based crimes required journalists to remain alert, deepen their understanding of the issues, and report developments with accuracy, sensitivity and professionalism.



He stressed the importance of adhering to global best practices in SGBV reporting, particularly in handling survivors’ accounts, protecting identities, and presenting information in ways that do not expose victims to further harm, stigma or discrimination.

He urged members of the Media Corps to move beyond merely reporting incidents to investigating systemic challenges, identifying gaps in institutional responses, and holding relevant authorities accountable for their role in preventing and addressing SGBV.



The mentorship programme also gave participants an opportunity to reflect on Media Corps activities, share field experiences, and examine how media interventions could contribute more effectively to preventing sexual violence and promoting survivor-centred justice.



Participants, in their separate contributions, noted that the concerns raised during the session reflect the need for greater public awareness and advocacy about the dangers of informal settlements in sexual offence cases, particularly where such arrangements could discourage survivors from pursuing justice or impede the proper investigation of alleged crimes.



Stakeholders have continued to stress that effective responses to SGBV require more than public condemnation of offenders. They also demand accessible reporting channels, prompt investigations, appropriate survivor support services, and a justice system that holds perpetrators accountable under the law.



Recall that the European Union, in collaboration with NAPTIP and International IDEA, had earlier organised an intensive two-day capacity-building workshop for selected media practitioners in Oyo State as part of its long-term efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.



The workshop was organised under the EU Support to End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Programme and implemented by International IDEA to strengthen journalists’ capacity to establish a dedicated SGBV Media Corps in the state.

The initiative was designed to improve the quality, ethics and coordination of media and community-based communication on SGBV, while encouraging a shift away from sensationalist and fragmented reporting towards professional, survivor-centred, evidence-based and action-oriented journalism.



Through the establishment of the Media Corps and subsequent mentorship activities, the programme seeks to equip participating journalists with the skills and knowledge to report SGBV cases responsibly, challenge harmful social norms, amplify survivors’ voices without compromising their safety, and encourage timely institutional responses.