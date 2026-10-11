Governor Radda Takes Centre Stage as He Receives Honour 

Across the Atlantic, the spotlight is set to shine on Katsina State as Governor Dikko Radda prepares to receive international recognition in Detroit, Michigan, in what promises to be a gathering of Nigerian political figures, diaspora heavyweights and development advocates.

The American city will play host to the Nigerian Students Association’s 4th Annual Conference and the African Leadership Excellence Awards organised by the Centre for African Development in America (CADA), with the prestigious event scheduled for October 17 at Wayne State University.

At the centre of the celebration is Radda, whose administration’s initiatives in agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and renewable energy have earned him a place among the Nigerian leaders being recognised at the gathering.

For the Katsina governor, the occasion represents more than an award or a moment beneath the bright lights of an international ceremony. It offers an opportunity to project his administration’s development agenda before an audience of Nigerians in the diaspora, American stakeholders and potential development partners.

The event is also expected to bring together an impressive assembly of diplomatic and community figures, including Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the Mayor of Detroit and the President of the Nigerian Foundation of Michigan, among other invited dignitaries.

Beyond the glamour and ceremonial honours, however, lies a more consequential conversation about the role of the diaspora in Nigeria’s development. For Katsina, the gathering could open fresh doors for investment, mentorship, skills transfer and strategic partnerships capable of supporting the state’s economic ambitions.

As Detroit prepares to welcome the delegation and celebrate African leadership, Katsina is poised to enjoy an international moment in the spotlight, with Radda’s recognition offering another opportunity to showcase the state’s ambitions on a broader stage.