Black Sharks Edge Sand Eagles on Penalties in Kaduna

Nigeria’s Sand Eagles suffered a 4-5 penalty shootout defeat to Ghana after a thrilling 4-4 draw following extra time in the first leg of their 2026 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (BSAFCON) qualifying match in Kaduna yesterday. Isa Hamza Manga delivered an impressive performance for Nigeria, scoring a hat-trick, including the opening goal, as the Super Sand Eagles battled to stay in contention against the Black Sharks.

Ekene Obi also found the net in extra time, but Nigeria were unable to secure victory as Ghana fought back to force a penalty shootout. Mawuli Sosu scored twice for the Black Sharks, while Wise Nyamadi struck an equaliser in extra time to ensure the encounter ended level after regulation and extra time.

Ghana eventually prevailed 5-4 in the shootout, giving the Black Sharks an advantage heading into the return leg scheduled for Keta next Sunday. The Sand Eagles must now deliver a strong performance away from home to keep their hopes of qualifying for the continental tournament alive. The winner of the two-legged encounter will secure a place at the 2026 BSAFCON in Senegal.