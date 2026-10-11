At Orbih’s Funeral Service, Wike Debunks Rumour of Dispute with Okpebholo





Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





The Minister of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nysom Wike, has said there was no quarrel between him and Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpeholo.

He dismissed suggestions of any disagreement between him and the governor, saying their relationship remained cordial.

“There is no problem between me and the governor; we are very close; we work together and we will continue to work together,” Wike said.



Wike, who spoke at the funeral mass of the late Dan Orbih yesterday at Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, noted those insinuating quarrel between him and Okpebholo were walking the wrong part.

While thanking the governor for receiving the body of “our friend late Chief Dan Osi Orbih and also paying him the last respects at his residence in Benin City,” Wike added that the funeral activities had reinforced the reality of death and the pain of losing a close friend.



“When I saw the casket, it dawned on me that truly my friend and brother were gone. There is nothing we can do but to pray to God to give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.



Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Okpebholo, admonished Nigerians to live selfless life.

The governor urged Nigerians, particularly those in positions of authority, to live a sacrificial life and use their positions to make society a better place for all.



The governor, in an emotional voice, said the death of Orbih had reminded him of the uncertainty of life and the need for people to make meaningful contributions to society while they were alive.

He recalled that his first visit to the church was to celebrate Orbih’s birthday and expressed sadness that he had returned to the same venue to attend his funeral mass.



“Today, it has dawned on me that there is nothing in life, here lies in the casket the remains of Chief Dan Osi Orbih and he can’t stand up or walk anymore,” he said.



Okpebholo urged Nigerians, especially public office holders, to make life meaningful for others, noting that wealth, positions and other achievements could not change the reality of death.



He also thanked Wike for standing by Orbih’s family during the difficult period.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, urged the congregation and Nigerians to reflect on the transient nature of life and the inevitability of death.



Dunia said titles, academic qualifications, positions, social status and personal achievements could not prevent death when the time came.



“Death is what all must pay and one can tell God to hold on because we are busy at the moment but be prepared to answer the call at any time,” he said.