Ahead of Champions League Clash, Osimhen Warns Galatasaray Teammates Against Barcelona

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen has warned Galatasaray against underestimating Barcelona ahead of their UEFA Champions League showdown next week.

Osimhen issued the warning to his teammates shortly after the Turkish champions’ dramatic victory over Kasımpasa on Friday night.

The Super Eagles striker returned from a groin injury on Friday night, providing an assist as Galatasaray defeated Kasımpasa 3-1 at RAMS Park, even after being reduced to 10 men.

Osimhen’s return could prove crucial when Galatasaray welcome Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13, in their second league-phase fixture.

Galatasaray looked set for a frustrating evening after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi equalised for Kasımpasa in the 68th minute, cancelling out Abdulkerim Bardakcı’s first-half opener.

Lucas Torreira’s dismissal in the 65th minute had made the hosts’ task more difficult, but Bans Alper Yılmaz restored their lead in the 90th minute before Mario Lemina sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Victor Osimhen, who came off the bench after missing several matches through injury, assisted Lemina’s 96th-minute strike to make an immediate impact on his return.

However, the Nigerian forward, who could leave Galatasaray next year, knows Barcelona will pose a different challenge.

“This is an incredible stadium. I’ve witnessed Champions League nights here multiple times,” Osimhen said, per Futbol Arena.

“Barcelona is a very big team. You shouldn’t be happy about playing against them, because they have very quality players. It will help us both collectively and individually. I’m happy for matches like this. It will be a great match.”

The 27 year old would hold mixed feelings about his previous experience playing against Barcelona in Europe’s premier club competition.

Back during his Napoli days, he scored in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their 2024 Champions League round-of-16 tie, although Barcelona won the return leg 3-1 to progress.

Galatasaray also face a difficult record against the Spanish giants. Barcelona currently boast five wins, two draws and just one defeat against the Turkish club in their Champions League meetings.

Barcelona began this season’s league phase with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord, while Galatasaray lost 3-1 away to Sporting CP.

A victory at RAMS Park would give Galatasaray their first points of this Champions League campaign and a valuable boost in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

With Osimhen back and already contributing, the Turkish side will hope their Nigerian striker can turn Friday’s momentum into a memorable European night.