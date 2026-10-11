ADC Dares Wike, Says Minister Has No Power to Stop Amaechi’s Campaign in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has tackled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, over his alleged threat to prevent the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, from campaigning in Rivers State.

The party insisted that Amaechi and other ADC members had the constitutional right to campaign in Rivers State without requiring permission from any individual.

The ADC was reacting to a statement attributed to Wike, where the minister reportedly said he would not allow Amaechi to campaign in the state unless he stopped attacking President Bola Tinubu and also accounted for funds allegedly misappropriated during his tenure in public office.

In a statement, the state’s ADC Publicity Secretary, Chizy Eneyi, said the party considered the reported remarks troubling and urged political leaders to engage in issue-based discussions rather than personal exchanges.

“However, when a serving minister abandons reasoned political engagement for personal insults, unsubstantiated allegations and threats against an opposition candidate, silence becomes inappropriate,” Eneyi said.

The party also questioned why the allegations against Amaechi were being raised publicly rather than pursued through the appropriate legal channels.

According to the statement, Wike served as governor of Rivers State for eight years and had ample opportunity during his tenure to seek accountability over any alleged financial wrongdoing.

“Eight years as governor, yet the evidence apparently only comes out whenever Amaechi speaks,” the statement added.

The ADC urged the minister to submit any evidence of wrongdoing to the relevant authorities, stressing that allegations should be established through due process.

“If Wike has evidence, let him present it to the appropriate authorities. Nigerians deserve facts, not another episode of political name-calling,” the party said.

The party also expressed concern over the reported warning that Amaechi would find it difficult to campaign in Rivers State, describing the statement as a potential threat to the rights of opposition politicians.

It called on security agencies to pay attention to the remarks and ensure that all political parties and candidates could exercise their rights peacefully and without intimidation.

The ADC further questioned whether Wike’s comments were consistent with the responsibilities of his office as minister of the FCT, urging him to focus on governance and allow political parties to pursue their activities within the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to the electoral process, the party said it was focused on presenting Nigerians with an alternative platform for accountable leadership.

It maintained that the people of Rivers State should be free to choose their preferred leaders without fear or undue interference.

“Rivers State is not anybody’s inheritance. Democracy is not a private franchise. And no minister holds the licence to determine who may or may not campaign in Rivers State,” the statement added.