Abdullahi Insists NBBF Ambition Aligns with Tinubu’s Sports Economy Agenda

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sports investor, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has said that his ambition to lead the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) comes as the Federal Government seeks to reposition sports as an avenue for investment, employment, and economic diversification.

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria said his proposed bid was informed by more than two decades of involvement in basketball and a conviction that the game could achieve more through professional administration, stronger domestic competitions and sustainable commercial partnerships.

Abdullahi, also Director of Youth of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said his experience as a player, grassroots development investor, and public-sector manager had given him insight into the structural challenges facing the sport.

“My vision is to help build a professionally managed federation with stronger domestic leagues, better player welfare, sustainable commercial partnerships and clear development pathways for young athletes,” he said.

He added that collaboration with state associations, clubs, coaches and other stakeholders would be central to improving basketball administration and expanding opportunities for young players.

Abdullahi’s proposed ambition also intersects with President Bola Tinubu’s restructuring of sports administration and the renewed emphasis on the sports economy through the National Sports Commission.

He said the restoration of the Commission had created an opportunity for sporting federations to strengthen their operations, improve governance and attract private-sector investment.

Under the leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade, he said, there was greater emphasis on commercial sustainability and the institutional foundations required to develop sports beyond international competitions.

For basketball, Abdullahi said, the priority should be to establish structures that support talent development, improve athletes’ welfare and make domestic competitions more attractive to corporate partners.

His position is informed by practical involvement in the game. He played in Nigeria’s domestic basketball leagues, university competitions and the national youth setup before featuring for Trafford Basketball Club in Manchester.

Through the DAM Foundation, he said, he had invested in grassroots basketball by constructing a court in Kano, organising competitions in Okene and supporting an academy serving more than 500 children.

These initiatives, he said, had reinforced his belief that young Nigerians needed access to facilities, organised competitions and professional coaching to develop their potential.

However, he argued that individual projects could not deliver nationwide development without stronger institutions and clearly defined pathways from grassroots participation to professional sport.

Abdullahi said the NBBF should be part of a broader effort to build a sports industry capable of creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

He called for transparent financial systems, measurable performance objectives and clear development plans across sporting federations. He also advocated stronger partnerships with schools and universities to improve talent identification and structured development.

The Energy Commission chief said sports offered young Nigerians career opportunities beyond playing, including coaching, administration and other professional roles across the industry.

He cited the Federal Government’s education financing, technical skills and entrepreneurship initiatives as part of the wider conversation about expanding opportunities for young people.

As the country approaches 2027, Abdullahi said young Nigerians expected practical outcomes in education, employment, skills development and business.

He said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors continued to engage young people on government policies and their concerns, adding that the ultimate test of public interventions was whether they produced tangible results at community level.