2027: Makinde Reaffirms Four-year Single Term, Says Tinubu Failed in His Electoral Promises

*Challenges president to publish fuel pricing template

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed his commitment to a four-year term of government of national unity if elected president in 2027, insisting that his administration would not last beyond four years.



Makinde spoke yesterday at the APM’s North-east town hall meeting with stakeholders in Yola, Adamawa State, where he described President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a failure to deliver on all its electoral promises in 2023.

The governor said, ”I stand before you today to tell you that the government you will put in place from May 29, 2027, will be a transitional government of national unity.



”Our government will not last beyond four years. And it will be an all-inclusive government, Makinde said.

This clarification followed the popular agitation for presidential power to go to the North after eight years in the South.

The presidential candidate challenged the federal government to publish its petroleum pricing template to clarify how fuel prices are determined and ensure transparency, insisting that Nigerians have the right to know how fuel prices are determined.

He stated, “The current administration came in and told us that it had the magic wand to solve the challenges confronting us. In fact, the President said that if he failed to fix electricity for Nigeria in four years, Nigerians should not vote for him again. So, we are all aware that they have failed to provide electricity and other things they promised. So, I believe we all know how to cast our ballots.



“They came up with the presidential policy on CNG and electric vehicles. That policy failed. They introduced the naira-for-crude initiative. That policy also failed. Yesterday, I listened to the Minister of Finance on television. He said they are now adopting price modulation for petroleum products.



“We are asking for only two things. We do not want too much grammar; we want relief for Nigerians. So, we ask the federal government to release its pricing template so that citizens will know how they arrived at the current petroleum price and let Nigerians see how things go. If they have a better solution, they will present it.

“The fact that you are in government or the Presidential Villa does not make you the only Nigerians with sense. We have other citizens who can dissect issues and proffer solutions. So, please make your pricing template available to all, and we will make our input.”

The APM presidential candidate identified insecurity, poverty, and inadequate electricity supply as major challenges confronting Nigeria, stressing the need for urgent measures to tackle them.

Makinde said addressing the problems required a sincere approach and inclusive policies that would reflect the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

He continued, “I want to say to you that 2027 will mark the end of the politics of lies and deceit. It is a time when we will all come together to establish a reset agenda and tell Nigerians the whole truth. Nigeria is home to several million people. We are the most populous Black nation on earth. We do not deserve what we are getting right now.

On his part, the National Leader of APM and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said the party was emerging as a formidable opposition platform, highlighting its two governors and other elected representatives.

Mohammed added that the APM was gaining acceptance among Nigerians and expanding its membership, adding that the party had the political experience and leadership capacity needed to play a meaningful role in the country’s political development.

“APM is the number one opposition party in the country. We have two governors and other elected leaders. Whether we like it or not, we are a force to reckon with. We are a force to reckon with. Whoever does not reckon with us will do so at their peril.

“We have members with the experience and the knowledge. I can see people trooping into our party. I wish we had started this earlier, and I wish we had discovered APM a long time ago. But God’s time is the best. We are still not late.

Also speaking, the APM vice-presidential candidate, Mr Lawal Daura, said the party provided a platform for patriotic and honest Nigerians, stressing its commitment to tackling the country’s problems and setting Nigeria on a new path for the benefit of all citizens.

Daura thanked residents of the region for the warm welcome extended to the party’s delegation, adding that the APM would unveil its policies and programmes to Nigerians at the commencement of its nationwide campaign.