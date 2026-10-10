Kogi Gov Hails Former Speaker, Says He is  Dependable Leader

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has lauded the immediate past Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, describing him as loyal and dependable leader and loyal party faithful.

Ododo gave this commendation while he received in audience a political Support group, Team Kolawole:Tinubu/Ododo Mission Continue 2027 at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Lokoja yesterday.

The governor disclosed that the former Speaker is a committed member of APC, stressing that he has done so much for the internal cohesion and unity among the members of the party in Kogi West .

Ododo stated that he was aware of some of the tribulations faced by him, noting that despite all these, he remained loyal and committed to the course of the party since the commencement of the present administration.

He noted that this beyond praise singing, the former Speaker is leader not because of his money or wealth, but basically because of loyalty and sacrifices in the last three years or there about.

Ododo recalled that in 2023 under the leadership of the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello, Kolawole was contesting for House of Representatives seat for Kaba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency seat, stressing despite the bright chances he was asked to step down by the arty leadership and he did not objected to this.

Moreso in 2026 during the APC party primaries, Ododo pointed out that Kolawale indicated interest again, “I begged him to withdraw in the interest of peace and unity. He also obliged.”

He stated that the all these sacrifices were not unnoticed by the party hierarchy in the state, adding that all along the former speaker has continued to so loyalty and commitment to this administration in the state.

Earlier in his address, the former Speaker, Kolawole expressed gratitude to the governor to stressing that the group “cannot thank you enough for your developmental strides in Kogi State in general and Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu in particular.”

Kolawole added that under Governor Ododo’s leadership, “you have nipped insecurity in the bud; for months now, every Kogi citizen sleeps with two eyes closed.

‘”You have ensured prompt payment of salaries on or before due date, you are constructing the Prince Abubakar Audu Cargo Airport, you have deployed erosion control mechanisms in Kabba Town, you have given the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Secretariat an international standard outlook.

”Also you are constructing the Ayetoro-Gbede township road and the Asaya/Ogidi/Ayere road, and you have committed massive financial resources to the growth of Kogi State University, Kabba, to mention but a few.

“Your Excellency, these men and women seated before you are the political army and founding members of the All Progressives Congress in Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency and can pull out votes at the poll in no small measure.

“Many of them were shoot out favour, they removed their names from party excos, they were crucified at both local government by some of those at the helm of affairs, just because they follow Rt. Hon Prince Kolawole Matthew, but your Excellency i can assure you sir we all remain resolute to be together to work for our party (adage),” the former speaker said.