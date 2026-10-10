Delta NDP Candidate Deepens Warri Constituency Consultation, Courts Traditional Rulers Ahead of 2027

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Warri Federal Constituency, Sheriff Mulade, has intensified consultations with traditional rulers and community stakeholders, taking his political engagement to the Tonkepa of Egbema Kingdom, Chief Matthew O.E. Tiemo.

Mulade, who is seeking the House of Representatives seat for Warri Federal Constituency, paid a consultation visit to Chief Tiemo at his residence in Effurun, where he presented his development agenda and sought the traditional ruler’s counsel ahead of the election.

The engagement formed part of what the NDP candidate described as an ongoing consultation with traditional institutions and critical stakeholders across the constituency, with emphasis on dialogue, community concerns and his proposed development priorities.

During the meeting, Mulade unveiled his Development Compact, outlining areas he intends to prioritise if elected to represent the constituency in the National Assembly.

The candidate, who was accompanied by party faithful and supporters, said the consultation was necessary to listen to the people and traditional institutions while building broader understanding around his 2027 aspiration.

He said his engagements with traditional rulers were not merely political visits but opportunities to seek guidance from community leaders whose knowledge of local challenges could help shape his legislative priorities.

Chief Tiemo, a prominent leader of Egbema Kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area, received the NDP delegation at his Effurun residence and offered prayers for the success of Mulade’s political aspiration.

The visit also brought the role of traditional institutions into sharper focus as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with aspirants increasingly engaging community leaders and other influential stakeholders.

Mulade, who is also the Ibe-Serimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, has in recent months taken his consultation campaign to traditional and community stakeholders, presenting his Development Compact and seeking their perspectives on issues affecting Warri Federal Constituency.

His latest engagement with the Tonkepa of Egbema Kingdom adds to the series of consultations as the NDP candidate seeks to broaden his outreach across the constituency.

The consultations are coming at a time when political parties and prospective candidates are beginning to consolidate structures and engage stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

For Mulade, the strategy places consultation with traditional institutions and community leaders at the centre of his campaign approach, as he continues to present his proposed development agenda and build dialogue around his bid for the House of Representatives.

The Egbema consultation therefore represents another step in the NDP candidate’s constituency-wide engagement as the political groundwork for the 2027 elections gathers momentum.