Chairman ADC Campaign Chair Criticises Tinubu, Says Policies Encourage Rising Cost

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the rising cost of living, insecurity and growing public debt, declaring that the president should not be re-elected in 2027.

Ibrahim-Imam spoke yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, where he presented the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as an alternative to the current administration.

He accused the Tinubu government of worsening the economic difficulties facing Nigerians through its policies, arguing that the removal of petrol subsidy, rising food prices and increasing transportation costs had placed an unbearable burden on households.

According to him, the country’s economic difficulties persist despite its abundant natural resources and the potential of its large population.

He cited food inflation figures for Adamawa, Zamfara and Bayelsa states to illustrate the pressure on households, arguing that the hardship experienced by ordinary Nigerians reflected policy choices rather than a lack of national resources.

The ADC campaign council chairman also questioned the government’s spending priorities, contrasting the economic challenges confronting citizens with expenditure on government facilities, lawmakers’ vehicles and official travel.

On public debt, Ibrahim-Imam cited figures from the Debt Management Office, claiming that Nigeria’s total public debt had risen from N87.38 trillion when the Tinubu administration took office to N166.79 trillion by June 30, 2026.

He argued that the increase had placed a heavier financial burden on future generations, while challenging the government’s handling of the savings expected from petrol subsidy removal.

The ADC chieftain also condemned the persistent insecurity in parts of the country, citing killings, kidnappings and attacks on communities, particularly in the North-east, North-west and North-central regions.

He called on Nigerians to demand greater accountability from the government, insisting that protecting lives and property remained a fundamental responsibility of any administration.

Ibrahim-Imam further criticised the impact of the government’s economic policies on workers, traders, farmers, pensioners and young graduates, arguing that rising living costs and limited employment opportunities had undermined public confidence.

He said the ADC would campaign on the promise of economic relief, improved security and better living conditions, urging members of the Presidential Campaign Council to take the party’s message to communities across the country.

Presenting Atiku as an experienced alternative, Ibrahim-Imam referred to Nigeria’s economic performance between 1999 and 2007, when Atiku served as vice-president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He cited economic growth, increased foreign reserves, debt relief and the expansion of telecommunications as examples of progress during the period.

The campaign council chairman also invoked Tinubu’s previous expressions of support for Atiku, arguing that the former vice-president possessed the experience and capacity needed to address the country’s challenges.

He urged ADC members to avoid internal divisions and concentrate on grassroots mobilisation, adding that the campaign must extend to polling units across the country.