NIPR Tasks Practitioners on Innovation to Drive Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, has challenged public relations practitioners to embrace emerging technologies, innovation and strategic communication tools to drive development and socio-economic transformation.

The charge was given by the chapter’s Chairman, Rev. Francis Asuk, at the opening of the Rivers Public Relations Week 2026, held on yesterday at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Asuk said the rapid evolution of the information ecosystem had fundamentally altered the practice of public relations, stressing that practitioners could no longer afford to operate within the traditional confines of publicity and media relations.

According to him, digital platforms had accelerated the spread of information and transformed public discourse, while organisations were increasingly judged by the quality of their communication, stakeholder engagement and ability to manage their reputations.

He said the changing environment presented both challenges and opportunities which practitioners must strategically exploit to achieve sustainable development.

“We must move beyond publicity and embrace the strategic dimensions of our profession. We must become stronger advisers, better listeners, ethical practitioners and more effective managers of reputation and relationships.

“The Rivers State Chapter has, over the past period, deliberately pursued a culture of innovation, inclusion and professional development,” Asuk said.

He described Rivers State as a strategic economic and cultural hub with a diverse population and significant corporate presence, noting that practitioners had a crucial responsibility in shaping narratives about the state and strengthening relationships among government, businesses, communities and other stakeholders.

In her keynote address, titled “Raising the Next Generation of Public Relations Professionals,” Prof. Adaeze Oreh, urged practitioners to adopt a proactive strategy in managing communication crises rather than waiting until controversies had escalated.

Oreh, drawing from her personal experience, identified sustained stakeholder engagement and the regular dissemination of accurate and factual information as critical tools for preventing and managing crises.

She argued that the profession had moved far beyond its traditional emphasis on media relations, press releases and corporate events, insisting that modern public relations had become central to building institutional trust and maintaining relationships.

“Today, the practice of public relations is no longer mainly about marketing media relations, writing eloquent press releases and staging flawless corporate events. It has evolved into a strategic science of trust, institutional stewardship and synergy responsibility,” she said.

Oreh also challenged young practitioners to acquire knowledge of emerging digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to strengthen their ability to distinguish authentic information from fake and manipulated content.

She stressed that technological competence would be increasingly indispensable for the next generation of practitioners operating in an information environment where misinformation could spread rapidly.