Infrastructural Transformation of Lagos Int’l Airport

Chinedu Eze

The ongoing infrastructural transformation at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, is giving the country’s major gateway a new look with international standard.

Anyone who last visited the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA), Lagos in 2023, will certainly not recognise it at the current stage of its development.

The landscape has totally changed and the structures have totally transformed. Although the remodeling programme is still in progress but what is on ground can encapsulate the planned state-of-the-art, modern facility, which Nigerians familiar with many beautiful airports in the world have yearned for over the years.

The old international terminal, now known as Terminal 1, which got burnt in February this year, has been stripped and work is going on with its transformation. The nearly 50-year-old Terminal 1 was completely closed for a complete overhaul that commenced in March 2026.

The building has been stripped from up to down, up to its concrete frame to rebuild structural components, a new glass façade of smart Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning(HVAC) systems, and high-tech baggage handling.

To keep flights running during the Terminal 1 closure, operations have shifted to a temporary departure hall equipped with 20 check-in counters.

Work is actively underway on the redesign and expansion of Terminal 2, which will be linked to Terminal 1 via connecting skywalk and building to create a unified aviation complex.

The master plan expands total annual capacity across the terminals to 17.6 million passengers (roughly 7,040 passengers per hour), alongside upgraded electrical/mechanical systems, automated e-passport gates, and enlarged aircraft aprons.

Construction includes new access and ring roads to ease traffic congestion around the gateway, alongside a 14.6 km perimeter security system and runway lighting upgrades.

The massive transformation by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is physically reshaping how the airport operates. Now, it can be compared to those major airports in the world and not many can match its capacity in Africa.

Plans have been concluded on the expansion of the ramp of the new terminal, known as Terminal 2, so that large-body aircraft can taxi to the right wing of the terminal to use the avio-bridges which are currently underutilised. This is why the expansion of the ramp is inevitable. The Federal Government of Nigeria has slated that the Dominion Aviation Centre, Evergreen Apples Nigeria (EAN), and Caverton Helicopters hangars have been earmarked for relocation and demolition to facilitate the airside expansion of the ramp of the new terminal.

During the inspection of the facility on Tuesday, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, expressed satisfaction with the on-going work at the expansion of Terminal 2 and expressed hope that work on the upper level of the terminal would be completed before the December passenger traffic surge.

Fielding questions from journalists after the inspection, Kuku said when the work is completed it would reduce the vehicular traffic congestion occasioned by the massive construction going on and also gave details of what was being done to transform the terminals into modern, state-of-the-art facility.

“We have embarked on expansion project both in Terminal 1 as well as expansion of the fingers in Terminal 2. And of course, the transit hub. Today is especially important because this was the last concrete quarry for the overhead bridge that would allow us to link T1 and T2. I know Nigerians have expressed sincere displeasure in terms of the traffic. We continue to ask them to bear with us. I am extremely excited to see the level of progress, to see that this is the last concrete quarry. I’ve just engaged some of the consultants and the engineering team on the project and I’ve been informed that the facade of the existing building (Terminal 2) is going on as well.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we spent a lot of time looking at the technology, infrastructure and some of the modernized equipment, including the baggage handling equipment; some of the technology systems that will be used for check-in, as well as the retail layout, and of course, the overall passenger experience to ensure that it will be improved. I, of course, want to thank Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his dedicated support and the investment he’s made in the aviation sector. I want to, of course, thank the Honorable Minister of Aviation,” kuku said.

She confirmed that the ministry is initiating a rail line project that would connect through the airport to Marina, Lagos and commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

“The minister has given us a lot of support. He’s putting us under immense pressure to make sure that this is ready and that we can deliver for Nigerians,” the FAAN managing director said.

She gave details of the planned rail line that will connect the airport.

“So, let me talk about the light rail. That project is actually being initiated by the Ministry. But, of course, as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, we are the users. The project in itself is an extension of the red line to the airport. So the red line today stops at the Ikeja area, at least the closest stop for us. It will connect the airport. I believe we have about four or five stops within the airport area. There will be a stop for Terminal 1, Terminal 2. There’s a stop by Hadron Cargo. There’s a stop for the offices. And I think there’s another stop by Beesam Bust Stop. But the whole idea is to connect the city to the airport. So from the airport, you should be able to get into Marina almost immediately,” Kuku added.

Kuku acknowledged that travellers have had patience with the agency over vehicular disruptions. However, the few passengers spoken to on Tuesday by THISDAY, said although they suffered discomfort with the on-going work, but they were happy that positive change is happening at the airport, noting that this is what many Nigerians have longed for over the years.

Kuku, however, expressed sympathy with the passengers.

“I would say that passengers have been extremely patient with us. I have seen people who have expressed frustrations. Those frustrations happen, especially in an airport that has been here for about 50 years with no major upgrades. If you look at other cities across the world where you have major airport traffic, what you’re seeing is, you know, over time, there are major improvements that are happening. They don’t wait for 50 years to get that done,” she said.

The FAAN boss also observed that the agency and the federal government have taken a decision to transform the airport infrastructure, which deserves to be commended but in doing that the airport management will have to face the challenge of rebuilding the airport while passenger facilitation and processing are going on.

THISDAY learnt that the remodeling work would be completed before the end of next year.