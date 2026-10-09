Golf: Alpha-Bravo Signs Three-year Deal on SunDev Tour



A three-year sponsorship agreement has been signed for the Alpha-Bravo Golf Classic, to feature on the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) calendar from 2026 through 2028. The event will be hosted at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos, during the period.

The inaugural event will tee off from November 18 through November 21, 2026, to further strengthens Nigeria’s presence on the continental professional golf circuit.



The agreement signing gained traction and follows the successful staging of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic last weekend, where Ghana’s Vincent Torgah emerged champion in a dramatic sudden-death playoff.



For the SDT, the addition of the Alpha-Bravo Golf Classic represents another significant step in the Tour’s expansion into West Africa and its drive to create more competitive opportunities for professional golfers across the continent.

David Udungu, CEO of the Sunshine Development Tour, said the growing number of international events in Nigeria will have a significant impact on the country’s professional players.



“Nigeria is gradually becoming a hub for professional golf, and the commitment shown by the management of Alpha Bravo is helping to drive that growth. The players will be the biggest beneficiaries of this initiative.”

Tonbara Okoria, CEO of Alpha Bravo Integrated Services, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for professional golfers.



“Alpha Bravo’s passion for supporting the development of professional golf aligns perfectly with the Sunshine Development Tour’s vision of identifying and developing talent across Africa.”



The maiden Alpha-Bravo Classic has already attracted interest from more than 100 leading African professionals, who will compete for a confirmed $25,000 purse when play begins on November 18.

Beyond the prize money, organisers are positioning the tournament to meet the standards expected of an international professional golf event.



Uche Isikaku said preparations are being structured accordingly.

“We are committed to delivering a World Class experience at the event, with registration, officiating and other key aspects being handled professionally.”



The three-year commitment also provides continuity for players and the Tour, with the Alpha-Bravo Classic now expected to become a recurring feature on the professional golf calendar through 2028.



Femi Olagbenro of Lakowe Lakes Golf Club said the agreement, coming immediately after the first SDT event hosted at Lakowe, complements the management’s vision and ongoing efforts to attract greater corporate support for professional golf development in Nigeria.



With two SDT events arriving at Lakowe Lakes within weeks of each other, Nigeria is strengthening its place on the Tour’s West African programme while providing local professionals with increased access to high-level competition against some of the continent’s best players.



The Alpha-Bravo Classic tees off November 18 and concludes November 21, 2026, with more than 100 African professionals expected to compete for the $25,000 purse.